Harrogate's Rudding ParkRace raises over £4,000 for Queen's Green Canopy

Over 300 participants ran a route created specifically for the event, amongst the 18th Century parkland of the privately-owned luxury resort and raised £4,015 for the Queen’s Green Canopy – an initiative to encourage people to ‘plant a tree for the Jubilee’.

Olympian and ‘Friend of Rudding Park’ Jonny Brownlee set the runners off at the start line and first to finish was Nathan Edmonson from Ilkley Harriers in a time of 34 minutes and 25 seconds.

Fastest lady was Charlotte Mason from City of York Athletic Club with a time of 41 minutes and 29 seconds.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rudding ParkRace had over 300 participants taking part, raising over £4,000 for the Queen's Green Canopy

Following the race, participants and spectators enjoyed drinks and a hog roast in the fan zone by the finish line at Rudding House, with its views over the Vale of York.

Rudding Park employees were also encouraged to participate as part of the Employee Engagement Wellbeing initiative.

Fastest male and female were Cameron Williams, from the accounts team, who completed the race in 42 minutes and 58 seconds and Virginie Demeyer, from the housekeeping team who completed the race in 46 minutes and 41 seconds.

In a poignant moment, both Cameron and Virginie were awarded the Jane Scales Trophy, in memory of a much-loved member of the team who recently died.

The Rudding ParkRace had over 300 participants taking part, raising over £4,000 for the Queen's Green Canopy

COST OF LIVING CRISIS: Harrogate chippies face fight to survive as prices grow to record levels

Simon Mackaness, owner of Rudding Park, said: “Rudding Park is set within 300 acres of parkland which forms part of our heritage and we understand the important role trees play in combatting climate change.

"It is crucial we all do our bit to protect the woodland so we are delighted to be able to support The Queens Canopy in this celebratory year and also commit to planting a tree in our grounds to represent each Rudding ParkRace competitor.”

Rudding Park Hotel Manager Nuno César de Sá and Development Chef Matthew Wilkinson, both keen runners and triathletes, were the inspiration behind the race.

Nuno added: “Wow, Matthew and I are exhausted and for once we weren’t running – I guess it’s the adrenalin of organising our first ever Rudding Park 10km.

"It’s something we’ve been keen to do for a while now and the importance of the outdoors and investing in your physical and mental health spurred us on to make 2022 the year.