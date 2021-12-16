People of the Year: It's time to nominate your Harrogate heroes and say thank you to those who have made a real difference

Would you like to say a big thank you to someone who has helped either yourself or the community in 2021? Why not write to us and tell us your story

Our ‘People of the Year’ initiative provides a unique opportunity for residents across Harrogate, Knaresborough, Wetherby, Ripon and Nidderdale to honour those who have made a real difference to people’s lives, whether as unsung heroes or household names.

The past year has once again been dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic and community spirit has been needed more than ever to get through some of the tough times that we have faced.

Individuals, charities, community groups and businesses across the region have all played their part in keeping spirits high as we looked to get back to some kind of normality following a year of lockdowns in 2020.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the battle against Covid-19, there were plenty of positives to come out of 2021 as we saw venues such as the Harrogate Convention Centre welcome back large scale events, Harrogate Town beat Portsmouth to reach the third round of the FA Cup for the very first time and the Great Yorkshire Show returned to the Great Yorkshire Showground in July following a Covid enforced gap year.

Many organisations have worked tirelessly throughout the past year to help the community as much as possible, whether that was through food donations, volunteering or simply being there if somebody wants a coffee and a chat.

The Mayor of Harrogate, Trevor Chapman, is backing the Harrogate Advertiser initiative and believes it is important that we recognise and celebrate those within the community who have been there to lend a helping hand.

He said: “I am really pleased to see that the Advertiser is running the initiative ‘People of the Year’.

“I am aware that over the last 18 months local voluntary organisations have carried out literally thousands of practical tasks to help those isolating or shielding, responded to similar numbers requesting support and helping local people to live independently.

“I recognise that many individuals have gone the extra mile during this pandemic period in supporting those in need and I would like to say well done to them all.”

If you know someone who has made an extraordinary contribution to their community then this is your chance to say ‘Thank You’ by nominating them as one of our People of the Year.

We will then run a special feature in the Harrogate Advertiser next week highlighting your heroes and the work they have done.