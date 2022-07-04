New Yorkshire Tea advert filmed in Harrogate stars legendary actor Sir Patrick Stewart

Sir Patrick Stewart is the latest star to appear in the Yorkshire Tea TV advert which will air today (July 4)

One of the finest actors of his generation, Sir Patrick Stewart is the latest star to join the Yorkshire Tea team and fulfil a job that only they can do.

The advert sees Sir Patrick call upon his experience of over 60 years of stage and screen to pay tribute to a very special colleague on their last day at work.

The advert was filmed in Harrogate with employees from across the business starring alongside Yorkshire Tea’s newest recruit.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the latest instalment in the ‘Where Everything’s Done Proper’ advert series which launched in 2017.

Yorkshire Tea place 'Properness' at the heart of everything they do and previous stars to join the team include Sir Michael Parkinson, Sean Bean, the Brownlee Brothers, Dynamo and the Kaiser Chiefs.

On appearing in the advert, Sir Patrick Stewart said: "No matter where I am in the world, I always make sure I have some Yorkshire Tea with me for a proper brew.

"My career has taken me from the West End to Broadway, from Hollywood to the far ends of the galaxy but now I've returned to where it all began... Yorkshire."

Lucy Hoyle, Senior Brand Manager at Yorkshire Tea, added: “We’re chuffed to bits with this new advert and hope everyone loves it as much as we do.

"Sir Patrick is an absolute legend when it comes to delivering a heart-felt performance. If anyone is a master of the art of ‘doing things properly’ – something that is central to everything we do here at Yorkshire Tea – it’s Sir Patrick and we’re thrilled he is part of the Yorkshire Tea team.”

The advert will hit TV screens on Monday, July 4.