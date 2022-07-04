Harrogate pupils plant time capsule to be opened in 2047 to mark schools 50th birthday

The school opened a time capsule in October 2021 which had been planted back in 1996 and the children and teachers wanted to do the same for the children who will be attending the school in 25 years time.

The time capsule contains a number of items including:

- Mobile phone

Children and teachers at Rossett Acre Primary School have celebrated the schools 50th birthday by planting a time capsule to be opened in 2047

- School jumper as worn by children attending the school in 2022

- Season Ticket for Leeds United

- Bank card and coins used in 2022

- Covid Test Kit, Face Mask and Hand Gel

- Platinum Jubilee Book

- School Newsletter from June 16 2022

- School Newsletter of October 21 2021 – the week the school turned 50

- Photo of Prime Minister Boris Johnson

- School Timetable

- Picture of the opening of the 1996 time capsule

- Picture of the opening of the Multi Sports Pitch in October 2021

- School Dinner Menu

- Fidget Toy - which was very popular with children in 2021/2022

- Picture of Headteacher Corrine Penhale now and what she might look like in 25 years time

- SATS Papers

Corrine Penhale, Headteacher at the school, said: “Burying a time capsule is such a privilege, leaving a legacy behind for future pupils and our community.