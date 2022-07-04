Knaresborough father and daughter set for epic cycling challenge in aid of the British Heart Foundation

The father and daughter duo of Martin, 48, and Jasmine, 16, who is a pupil at King James’s School and a member of Harrogate Nova cycling club, is taking on the 1019 mile challenge later this month.

Jasmine said: "I wanted a physical challenge after studying for my GCSE exams and my dad and I both love being out on our bikes so riding the length of the country seemed like a good choice.

"Fitting in cycle training around studying has been tricky but everyone has been really supportive.

Jasmine Hobson and her grandad Barry Morton, who made a full recovery following a heart attack last year thanks to staff at the Leeds General Infirmary and Harrogate Hospital

"I know it will be tough and we’re hoping for good weather and a favourable wind direction to help us along.

"The route is 1019 miles so we’ve set a target to raise £1019 for the British Heart Foundation."

Last year, Jasmine’s grandad, Barry Morton, suffered a heart attack and thanks to the care and expertise of the staff at the Leeds General Infirmary and Harrogate Hospital, he made a full recovery and is now fitter than ever.

Martin and Jasmine Hobson are cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats later this month to raise money for the British Heart Foundation

When Barry was asked what he thought of Jasmine and Martin taking on this challenge, he said: "It’s incredible what Jasmine and Martin are attempting.

"It’s due to the fantastic work of the British Heart Foundation and the brilliant cardiac team at Leeds General Infirmary that I am lucky enough to be enjoying life and spending time with my family."

Speaking about the challenge, Martin added: "My dad sadly passed away following a heart attack in 1997 when treatment options were much more limited than they are now.

"The medical advancements since then have been incredible and the treatments available to Barry and others now have come on so much.

"I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported us so far and all the money we raise will fund research into heart and circulatory disease to help more people in the future."

The British Heart Foundation is a cardiovascular research charity and their mission is to raise money to fund research to prevent, detect, treat and cure all heart and circulatory diseases, including heart attacks, strokes and vascular dementia, and the conditions or risk factors that can cause them, like diabetes and high blood pressure.