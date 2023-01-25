All across the country, supporters will be donning the infamous giant yellow top hats in supermarkets, train stations and on high streets for the Great Daffodil Appeal - Marie Curie’s flagship fundraiser, which has now been running for 37 years.

Public collections returned in 2022 following a two-year suspension during the Covid pandemic so it is more important than ever that people support the charity’s work.

Marie Curie is dependent on public donations and last year the money raised helped the charity provide direct care to more than 46,000 people across the country via its nine hospices and through overnight nursing care in people’s own homes across the Harrogate district.

Marie Curie is urging residents across the Harrogate district to get involved in the Great Daffodil Appeal

Donations also support its Information and Support line, which provides a listening ear to anyone dealing with any aspect of death, dying and bereavement.

Gemma Hewitt, Senior Community Fundraiser in North Yorkshire, said: “The Great Daffodil Appeal is my favourite time of the year and is a brilliant and fun way to support Marie Curie.

“Volunteers are so important to us and we’re calling on the people of Harrogate to once again give a couple of hours of their time, don a big yellow hat and help us raise as much money as we can.

“Collecting couldn’t be simpler and our amazing team will support you from the moment you sign-up to volunteer, making sure you have everything you need to encourage the public to donate and wear one of our iconic daffodil pins.

“All the money raised will help Marie Curie continue to provide vital end of life care for terminally ill people and their families during their final days, weeks and months.”

Collections will take place in the following locations…

Ripon, Boroughbridge and Starbeck Morrisons – March 4 till 15 and March 10 till 12

Daffodil Proms at the Royal Hall, Harrogate – March 12

Booths, Ripon – March 23 till 25

Harrogate Street Collection – March 25

Pateley Bridge Street Collection – April 15

