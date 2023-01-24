Harrogate man reunited with beloved pet dog Boris after being chased by teenagers

Boris disappeared from Albany Road in Harrogate on Saturday after being chased by two teenagers, leaving his owner devastated.

An appeal was posted on Facebook and shared by hundreds of people across the district to help find him, encouraging residents to remain vigilant and to check any outbuildings, gardens allotments, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage for him.

Thanks to the support of the community, Boris returned home himself at 3am this morning (January 24) safe and sound.

Boris the dog has been reunited with his owner after being chased off by youths in Harrogate over the weekend

Anna Louise Milnes, who broke the news that Boris had been found, said: “Boris returned home himself at 3am this morning safe and sound still wearing his coat.

"His owner was over the moon and said Boris was as happy as hell.

"Thank you everyone.”

There were lots of messages of relief on social media after Boris was reunited with his owner after disappearing for two days.

Sylvia said: “Great news, so happy for Boris and his owner.”

Mandy said: “Thank goodness – so pleased for Boris and his owner.”

Alex added: “So pleased he is safe and well at home.”