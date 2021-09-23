Literary success for Harrogate Ladies' College pupil

Elizabeth-Rose Sandhu penned a poem inspired by her love of nature to win a prestigious award at the Ilkley Literature Festival

Elizabeth-Rose said she was thrilled to win the Young Writers' Competition for year ten and 11 students and she travelled to Ilkley to pick up her award earlier in the summer.

The lower-sixth pupil wants to study English Literature at Edinburgh University and one day dreams of becoming a head teacher.

She said: "I wrote the poem about sunflowers because it was at a time when they were in season and I was thinking about their magic.

"I write poetry when I am in the mood for it and it's something that I love to do.

"I was really surprised to receive an email saying I had won, but also really happy because I had achieved something for me."

Her passion for the subject was sparked by the teachers at Harrogate Ladies' College who helped to develop her love of Sylvia Plath and the Bronte sisters.

Elizabeth-Rose admits that her head teacher Mrs Sylvia Brett was the inspiration behind her desire to teach.

She added: "I adore the school and all the support we get from our teachers and it made me think it's something I would like to do and I will continue with my writing."

Principle Sylvia Brett said Elizabeth-Rose had a talent for writing which shone through her work.