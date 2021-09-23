Residents across the Harrogate District urged to test their smoke alarms

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue would love for people to share photos of themselves testing their smoke alarms by posting on social media using the hashtag #PushTheButton

Adam Farrow, Watch Manager for Prevention at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "It is important to fit smoke alarms on every level of your home and to test them regularly.

"Working smoke alarms provide early warning and give you time to escape in the event of a fire occurring in your home.

"We're encouraging everyone to come together on the 5th October at 5pm to 'push the button' and test their smoke alarms.

"If you're not going to be home at 5pm on the 5th October, you can still join in by testing your alarms at another time during the day.

"The important thing is making sure that your smoke alarms are working and pushing that test button.

“If you don’t have any smoke alarms you can purchase them in most DIY stores and some supermarkets, or if you think you would benefit from some fire safety advice at home, you can book a free Safe and Well Visit on our website."

A Safe and Well Visit involves North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue visiting your home to offer free fire safety advice including how to reduce and prevent fires, looking at any possible fire risks in your home, information about bedtime routines to help keep you safe at night, helping you to think about an escape plan and checking you have working smoke alarms and know how to test them.

You can book a visit by heading to https://www.northyorksfire.gov.uk/your-safety/book-a-visit/ or calling the Fire Safety Advice Helpline on 01609 788545.