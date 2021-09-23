Harrogate BID opens first town centre pop-up ping-pong parlour

Harrogate BID opens its town centre pop-up ping-pong parlour with the help of special guests (left to right) Leeds Tykes RUFC Captain Jake Brady, Leeds rugby supremo Gary Hetherington, Sara Ferguson the Chair of BID, former Leeds United manager David O'Leary and England table tennis Head of Performance Coach Matt Stanforth

Harrogate’s Business Improvement District (BID) is hoping that the table-tennis arena will not only attract people to shop in town, but will also help them to keep fit and active.

Former Leeds United manager, David O’Leary, was joined by Leeds Rhinos RFC and Leeds Tykes RUFC director, Gary Hetherington, Leeds Tykes Captain Jake Brady, and England Table Tennis Head Performance Coach, Matt Stanforth to officially open the tables located within Harrogate BID’s new indoor sports venue in Victoria Shopping Centre.

The ping-pong parlour is the idea of BID board member, hotelier and restaurateur Bokmun Chan, who hopes the idea will have great benefits.

The brand new pop-up ping-pong parlour will be open seven days a week during retail hours and boasts four tables available for public use

He said: “Thanks to Harrogate BID, a dream of mine to have a ping-pong parlour in Harrogate town centre is becoming a reality and it’s something I’ve been wanting to achieve for a number of years.

"I'm delighted that David, Gary, Jake and Matthew officially opened the parlour for us.

“Table tennis is a great sport and anyone can play it, no matter how young or how old.”

The parlour will be open seven days a week during retail hours and boasts four tables available for public use.

As bats and balls will be provided, all that players need to do is bring along an opponent to play against.

Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: “This is another initiative of ours to bring people into Harrogate town centre, and one that also has a health benefit.

“In the school summer holidays we staged our first Harrogate Lego model trail, which was a huge success.

"This week, we are sponsoring Harrogate Beer Week, and now we are opening a pop-up ping-pong parlour, all aimed at attracting different audiences.”

James White, Victoria Shopping Centre Manager, said: “We are delighted to be hosting this pop-up ping-pong parlour.

"Working with the BID on another fantastic promotion is proof that working together with other stakeholders can make a real difference.