Lifeline Harrogate CEO set to take on 250 mile cycling challenge to raise vital funds for charity

Carl Good, Chief Executive Officer at Lifeline Harrogate, is undertaking a gruelling challenge of cycling 250 miles in June to help raise money for the charity.

Lifeline Harrogate is a charity which provides supported accommodation for people who have been made homeless across the Harrogate district and offers people a chance to get back on their feet.

Since they began housing people over nine years ago, they have housed nearly 100 people and have seen many going on, due to the support Lifeline, to live a better life in their own independent accommodation, often with a job.

Lifeline works in partnership with many other organisations like Harrogate Homeless Project and the Council and they are part of a joined up move to end homelessness in Harrogate.

Ahead of his challenge, Carl said: “I will still be working my normal hours but I wanted to raise the profile of what Lifeline do which is to give people a place they can call home and a front door key, something perhaps that many of us take for granted.

"Many residents have said that they shudder to think where they would be had they had not had this support and that Lifeline has literally saved their lives.

"My wife Georgie and I have committed our lives to helping the homeless, it is very difficult work but immensely rewarding.

"We have significant costs to raise and would appreciate any support from the Harrogate community."