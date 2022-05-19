CHARITY OF THE WEEK: We take a look at the brilliant work carried out by Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation

Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation is a registered charity that was set up just before the pandemic and with the power of football, their vision is to create and maintain a healthy, happy and well-connected community.

The foundation works tirelessly to motivate, educate, inspire and empower people across the Harrogate district to achieve their potential and improve their quality of life.

Throughout the years, they have delivered a number of high quality, impactful community programmes that engage with thousands of people of all ages every week.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation uses the power of football to help connect with the community

Whether they are bringing PE lessons to life within primary schools or inspiring new runners at their beginners’ running group, the foundation is very proud of the growing impact that it is having on the Harrogate community.

Like many charities and community groups across the Harrogate district, the Covid-19 pandemic affected the way the organisation worked and they had to adapt their services to ensure that they could still look after those who needed support.

Iain Service, Community Manager at Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation, said: “As a community focused club and foundation, we were quick to investigate ways in which we could help, assist and support the ongoing fight against Covid-19 and it was clear that everyone involved with the club were desperate to help in their own way.

Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation uses the power of football to help connect with the community

“In order to react, we worked with a number of partner organisations to help vulnerable individuals including the Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP), HG Community Lockdown Fest and Resurrected Bites.

“If we can look at the positives over the last two years, I would say that it has brought individuals, families and local organisations closer together and the sense of community has really shone through.

“We have collaborated with lots of charities across Harrogate and now work together to combat local issues.”

The foundation offers and delivers a number of programmes for people of all ages across the district including school visits, after school clubs, walking football, running groups and much more.

Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation uses the power of football to help connect with the community

Iain added: “Adorning the now famous yellow and black shirts, we use football as a key driver and our mission is to motivate, educate, inspire and empower all people to achieve their potential and improve their quality of life.

“The affiliation to Harrogate Town AFC provides us with a brilliant platform to engage with new people of all walks of life and help to create a positive change.

“Our main objectives are to improve health and wellbeing, create stronger, safer communities and increase individuals’ life chances and these objectives are brought to life within the amazing programmes that we deliver.”

The foundation also offers a range of experiences when it comes to match days, including becoming a flagbearer or walking out with the players as a mascot, making it a brilliant day out and something that will always be remembered.

Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation uses the power of football to help connect with the community

Jackie Snape, Chair of Trustees, said: “Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation has a key role to play in the local community in improving health and wellbeing, building stronger and safer communities and providing enhanced life opportunities across all areas of our society.

“We truly have no barriers, working with anyone from children to older people - if we can play a part in a healthier and more active local population, then we will.

“Me and my fellow trustees are immensely proud of what the foundation has achieved – we have an amazing team of staff who are all very passionate about the work that they do in meeting the needs of the local community.

“We are a fast developing charity, wanting to be a part of the solution to better life chances and of course we are ‘Proud to be Town’.”

You can support the foundation by joining the Local Lotto or by hosting a fundraising event and the team would love to hear from you with any ideas that you might have by emailing [email protected]

For more information about Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation, visit https://www.htafccommunity.co.uk/