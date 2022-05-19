Ripon Cathedral Primary School rated excellent at recent inspection

In a similar way to Ofsted, all Church of England schools are visited regularly to evaluate the key question: ‘How effective is the school’s distinctive Christian vision, established and promoted by leadership at all levels, in enabling all pupils and adults to flourish?’

Inspectors also judged the school as ‘excellent’ in the effectiveness of religious education (RE) and the impact of their collective worship.

Ripon Cathedral Church of England Primary School has recently received an ‘excellent’ rating following a recent inspection

Steven Holmes, Headteacher at the school, said: “I am very blessed to have such a caring and committed team of staff and governors who have helped to embed and realise our vision of aspiring, flourishing and loving.