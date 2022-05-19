Ripon Cathedral Primary School rated excellent at recent inspection

Ripon Cathedral Church of England Primary School has recently received an ‘excellent’ rating following a Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS).

By Lucy Chappell
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 9:30 am

In a similar way to Ofsted, all Church of England schools are visited regularly to evaluate the key question: ‘How effective is the school’s distinctive Christian vision, established and promoted by leadership at all levels, in enabling all pupils and adults to flourish?’

Inspectors also judged the school as ‘excellent’ in the effectiveness of religious education (RE) and the impact of their collective worship.

Steven Holmes, Headteacher at the school, said: “I am very blessed to have such a caring and committed team of staff and governors who have helped to embed and realise our vision of aspiring, flourishing and loving.

“I would also like to thank all of the members of our school family who provide such wonderful support and make Ripon Cathedral Primary School such a great place.”

