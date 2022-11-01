Library set to host football-themed activities with Harrogate Town’s mascot

Young football fans can take part in a range of free activities with Harry Gator from 11am until noon this Saturday, November 5.

The library has teamed up with Harrogate Town AFC and Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation to host football-themed activities with prizes and children also get the chance to have their photograph taken with the mascot.

Councillor Greg White, North Yorkshire County Council’s Executive Member for Libraries, said: “Harrogate Town AFC has thousands of proud supporters and the club is at the heart of the community.

Harrogate Library will host a number of football-themed activities with Harrogate Town’s mascot this weekend

“The library service is proud to welcome the club and its much-loved mascot.

"Our libraries are proving that they are so much more than a place to read; they host a variety of activities for all ages and interests.

“We look forward to seeing children and their families join Harry Gator in some fantastic free activities.

"I would encourage as many people as possible to get involved and add some sporting excitement to their Saturday morning.”

The event is aimed at children aged four to nine and bookings can be made by visiting https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/meet-harry-gator-at-harrogate-library-tickets-441002328837

You can also book a place by contacting Harrogate Library on 01609 536658 or email [email protected]

For more information about Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation, visit https://www.htafccommunity.co.uk/