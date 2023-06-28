Leeds United announces dates for Soccer Camps throughout summer holidays - including in Harrogate, Knaresborough and Wakefield
Having recently completed successful Soccer Camps during the May half-term, with over 700 participants taking part during the week, the next set of camps are now taking bookings with limited spaces available across various locations.
Delivered by FA qualified coaches, the training programme features lots of small-sided games and fun competitions to help children develop their football and social skills.
On the Soccer Camps, one parent said: “I have been bringing my kids to the Soccer Camps for three years and every school holidays they look forward to taking part and seeing their favourite coaches and it is brilliant to see them enjoy it so much.”
The Summer Soccer Camps take place across the full six weeks, starting from Wednesday 26 July.
Each session is from 9am till 3pm and the camps are open to those of all abilities, both male and female.
The fun and friendly Soccer Camps will take place at the following locations:
King James’s School
The Grammar School at Leeds
Queen Elizabeth Grammar School
LS27 JFC
Garforth Academy
Kippax JFC
Beeston JFC
Scotton Scorchers JFC
Woodkirk JFC
Swillington Primary School
Gildersome Primary School
Killinghall JFC
Monkfryston JFC
Kippax Primary
Colton JFC
Driglington JFC
Clifford JFC
For more information and to book, visit https://tickets.leedsunited.com/en-gb/categories/soccer-schools