Having recently completed successful Soccer Camps during the May half-term, with over 700 participants taking part during the week, the next set of camps are now taking bookings with limited spaces available across various locations.

Delivered by FA qualified coaches, the training programme features lots of small-sided games and fun competitions to help children develop their football and social skills.

On the Soccer Camps, one parent said: “I have been bringing my kids to the Soccer Camps for three years and every school holidays they look forward to taking part and seeing their favourite coaches and it is brilliant to see them enjoy it so much.”

Leeds United has announced dates for their upcoming Soccer Camps over the summer holidays

The Summer Soccer Camps take place across the full six weeks, starting from Wednesday 26 July.

Each session is from 9am till 3pm and the camps are open to those of all abilities, both male and female.

The fun and friendly Soccer Camps will take place at the following locations:

King James’s School

The Grammar School at Leeds

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School

LS27 JFC

Garforth Academy

Kippax JFC

Beeston JFC

Scotton Scorchers JFC

Woodkirk JFC

Swillington Primary School

Gildersome Primary School

Killinghall JFC

Monkfryston JFC

Kippax Primary

Colton JFC

Driglington JFC

Clifford JFC

