News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
We take a look at the hardest primary schools in the Harrogate district to get into according to new figures from the Department for EducationWe take a look at the hardest primary schools in the Harrogate district to get into according to new figures from the Department for Education
We take a look at the hardest primary schools in the Harrogate district to get into according to new figures from the Department for Education

IN PICTURES: The hardest primary schools in the Harrogate district to get into according to new figures from the Department for Education

Official figures from the Department for Education have revealed which primary schools in the Harrogate district are the hardest to get into.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 27th Jun 2023, 15:30 BST

The statistics from the Department for Education have revealed that a record number of primary-aged pupils across the country received a place at their preferred school for 2023-24 – some 92.5% were offered their first choice, up from 92.2% in 2022-23 and the highest figure since 2014-15.

However, there was also a record low number of applications, with just 568,560 children fighting for the school places.

In North Yorkshire, 5,050 of 5,286 children (95.5%) secured a place at their first preference.

Nick Gibb, Minister of State for School Standards of United Kingdom, said: "It is great to know that up and down the country families are able to make the right choice for their child, enrolling them in a school and environment that they feel will best support their child to learn and develop.

"Today’s figures attest to the Government’s priority in providing good quality school places, which will ensure every child has the opportunity to meet their potential."

Here we take a look at the primary schools in the Harrogate district which are the hardest to get into, based on figures from the Department for Education, showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place...

At Burton Leonard Church of England Primary School, just 61 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of seven applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

1. Burton Leonard Church of England Primary School

At Burton Leonard Church of England Primary School, just 61 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of seven applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
At Coppice Valley Primary Academy School, just 73 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of ten applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

2. Coppice Valley Primary Academy School

At Coppice Valley Primary Academy School, just 73 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of ten applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
At Sharow Church of England Primary School, just 75 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of three applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

3. Sharow Church of England Primary School

At Sharow Church of England Primary School, just 75 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of three applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
At Richard Taylor Church of England Primary School, just 78 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of ten applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

4. Richard Taylor Church of England Primary School

At Richard Taylor Church of England Primary School, just 78 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of ten applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:HarrogateNorth YorkshireUnited KingdomGovernment