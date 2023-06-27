Official figures from the Department for Education have revealed which primary schools in the Harrogate district are the hardest to get into.

The statistics from the Department for Education have revealed that a record number of primary-aged pupils across the country received a place at their preferred school for 2023-24 – some 92.5% were offered their first choice, up from 92.2% in 2022-23 and the highest figure since 2014-15.

However, there was also a record low number of applications, with just 568,560 children fighting for the school places.

In North Yorkshire, 5,050 of 5,286 children (95.5%) secured a place at their first preference.

Nick Gibb, Minister of State for School Standards of United Kingdom, said: "It is great to know that up and down the country families are able to make the right choice for their child, enrolling them in a school and environment that they feel will best support their child to learn and develop.

"Today’s figures attest to the Government’s priority in providing good quality school places, which will ensure every child has the opportunity to meet their potential."

Here we take a look at the primary schools in the Harrogate district which are the hardest to get into, based on figures from the Department for Education, showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place...

1 . Burton Leonard Church of England Primary School At Burton Leonard Church of England Primary School, just 61 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of seven applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

2 . Coppice Valley Primary Academy School At Coppice Valley Primary Academy School, just 73 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of ten applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

3 . Sharow Church of England Primary School At Sharow Church of England Primary School, just 75 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of three applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

4 . Richard Taylor Church of England Primary School At Richard Taylor Church of England Primary School, just 78 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of ten applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.