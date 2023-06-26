Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week
Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.
Gascoigne Crescent
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 26 till 30 June
There road will be closed and a diversion will be in place
Granby Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 26 till 30 June
There road will be closed and delays are expected
Silverfields Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 26 till 30 June
A diversion will be in place and delays are expected
Parliament Street
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 26 till 30 June
A lane will be closed and delays are expected
Harcourt Drive
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 26 till 30 June
There will be a traffic control system (two-way signals) in place and delays are expected
Hollins Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 26 till 30 June
There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected
Oakdale
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 26 till 30 June
There will be a traffic control system (two-way signals) in place and delays are expected
For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map