Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 26th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST- 1 min read

Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.

Gascoigne Crescent

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 26 till 30 June

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures to watch out for this weekDrivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures to watch out for this week
There road will be closed and a diversion will be in place

Granby Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 26 till 30 June

There road will be closed and delays are expected

Silverfields Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 26 till 30 June

A diversion will be in place and delays are expected

Parliament Street

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 26 till 30 June

A lane will be closed and delays are expected

Harcourt Drive

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 26 till 30 June

There will be a traffic control system (two-way signals) in place and delays are expected

Hollins Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 26 till 30 June

There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected

Oakdale

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 26 till 30 June

There will be a traffic control system (two-way signals) in place and delays are expected

For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map

