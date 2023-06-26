Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.

Gascoigne Crescent

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 26 till 30 June

There road will be closed and a diversion will be in place

Granby Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 26 till 30 June

There road will be closed and delays are expected

Silverfields Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 26 till 30 June

A diversion will be in place and delays are expected

Parliament Street

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 26 till 30 June

A lane will be closed and delays are expected

Harcourt Drive

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 26 till 30 June

There will be a traffic control system (two-way signals) in place and delays are expected

Hollins Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 26 till 30 June

There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected

Oakdale

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 26 till 30 June

There will be a traffic control system (two-way signals) in place and delays are expected