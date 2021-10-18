Lee Flintoft Memorial Trophy Golf Day raises over £1,200 for Harrogate charity

Gordon Dunn took home the coveted trophy at the Lee Flintoft Memorial Trophy Golf Day

Golfers from across the region came together at Knaresborough Golf Club to compete at the charity competition, held in remembrance of avid golfer Lee Flintoft who passed away at the age of 37 in 2009.

Lee worked for SB Utilities, which would hold frequent golf days to increase networking opportunities for the company.

After his death, the corporate event became a charity fundraiser in his memory, raising over £6,000 to date for local charities since the first competition.

Pictured (left to right): Lee Flintoft, Andrew Cooke (SBU Client) and Robert Harris (SBU employee) in 2008

Golfers from across the region took part in the competition which was won by Gordon Dunn, who took home the coveted trophy.

Tina Harris, Lee's sister, said: "As a family, we think it is wonderful that everyone involved is fundraising for such a fantastic cause.

"Lee meant so much to his family and friends that they have continued to fundraise in his name for the last 12 years for the care he received at HDFT.

"This year, we raised £1,200 at the golf day.

"Darren Swales, Commercial Manager at Knaresborough Golf Club, puts a lot of time and effort into this event every year and I would like to thank him for his help."

Darren Swales, said: "Over the past 12 years we have held the event at numerous golf courses from Knaresborough, Alwoodley to Darlington.

"Over this time, more than 250 people have competed for the trophy and helped raise money for brilliant local causes.

"Maintaining this tradition means a lot to us and I am so glad we managed to ensure its continuation into 2021 and beyond."

Sammy Lambert, Business Development, Charity and Volunteer Manager said: "We would like to thank the organisers of the Lee Flintoft Charity Golf Tournament and the players for this fabulous donation which continues to make life changing differences to our service users, patients, their families and staff."

Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity is the Charity for Harrogate District Hospital and Community Health Services.

The Charity raises funds to help do more for local patients and their families when they need it most.

They fund specialist equipment, training and services over and above what the NHS provides, and raise funds for individual departments and services and the charity as a whole.