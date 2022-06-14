Last chance to register for the Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k 2022

This year’s event, set in the Crimple Valley area of the town, will see up to 1,000 runners take to the 10km multi-terrain course which starts and finishes at Harrogate Sports and Fitness Centre.

All finishers will receive a medal and goody bag, with a prize fund worth over £1,500.

Children under 16 are also invited to join a Kids Fun Run before the main event, with a £3 entry fee payable on the day.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Time is running out to sign up to this year's Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k on July 3

All entry fees from the Kids Fun Run will be donated to CALM, the Campaign Against Living Miserably.

For the first time, the run is sponsored by Knaresborough-based Harmony Energy, which builds, owns and operates renewable energy facilities.

Adam Prentis, from Harrogate Harriers & Athletic Club, which organises the Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k, said: “Spaces are filling up and we want to make sure nobody misses out because main runners need to register in advance – although kids can join on the day.

"The Run Harrogate 10k is always a fantastic event and we’re hoping the weather is on our side this year.”