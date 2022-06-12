Here are the results from the 2022 Knaresborough Bed Race

The winners of the Knaresborough Bed Race 2022 have been revealed.
GH Brooks Men won the race in a time of 12 minutes and 59 seconds.
The fastest Female Team was the Welly Wheelies who completed the course in 15 minutes and 14 seconds, who also picked up the Fastest Non-Club Male Team and Fastest Female Junior prizes.
The fastest Mixed Team was the Flying Pullman who completed the course in 14 minutes and 49 seconds.
The fastest New Team was the Harrogate Early Bird Run Crew who completed the course in 15 minutes and 20 seconds.
The fastest Male Junior Team was the 1st Knaresborough Scouts who completed the course in 20 minutes and one second.
The Best Dressed Bed went to The Rocket Men.
FOKSJ A Team, who finished 45th in a time of 19 minutes and 49 seconds, picked up the 'Green' Bed Design award
Mark Smith of HACS was awarded the Outstanding Contribution award.
Here are the full results:
1. GH Brooks Men
2. Ripon Runners Men
3. Knaresborough Striders Men
4. Nidd Valley Men's A
5. Flying Pullman
6. Welly Wheelers
7. Early Bird Run Crew Harrogate
8. The Half Moon
9. It's a COP-Out
10. GH Brooks Mixed
11. Harrogate Tri Club
12. Techbuyer
13. Guardian Alarms
14. Knaresborough Rugby Club
15. The Forest School
16. Harrogate Harriers, Grumpy Old Folk
17. Welly Wheeners
18. Parkrunners
19. St John Fisher’s Catholic High School
20. Knaresborough Striders Mixed
21. Nidd Valley Men's B
22. Piccadilly Fillies
23. Wetherby Runners AC
24. Energy Personified
25. Riverside Runners
26. The Rocket Men
27. Supplies Web – Business Products and Services
28. Welly Wheelies
29. Ripon Runners Girls
30. Scotton Scorchers JFC
31. SFC
32. Blue Bullet Flyers
33. Nidd Valley Ladies
34. Oxfam
35. Piccadilly Players
36. Aspin Owlers
37. Monkton Meanderers
38. Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation
39. Blind Jack Explorer Scouts
40. De Vere Hotels
41. HACS2
42. Meadowside Malingerers
43. HACS1
44. Welly Wheelettes
45. FOKSJ A Team
46. Knaresborough Silver Band
47. Aspin Avengers
48. 1st Knaresborough Scouts
49. Raworths
50. Hoyer
51. Harrogate Symphony Orchestra
52. Juggernauts
53. 1st Scriven Scouts sponsored by AMEY
54. Knaresborough Revolution
55. Ortial Technologies
56. Welly Warriors
57. Badgered Into Running
58. Dave's Dream Team
59. Pelsis
60. Aspin Angels
61. Rogue Red Kite Runners
62. Knaresborough Air Cadets
63. FOKSJ B Team
64. Scrambled Legs
65. Harrogate Round Table
66. 50 Shades of Green
67. Turner's Tearaways
68. AFF (Armed Forces Fitness)
69. Tewit Youth Band
70. HGATE Challengers
71. Fountains Abbey and Brimham Rock
72. HENCHshaws
73. St Michael's Hospice (North Yorkshire Hospice Care)
74. Meadowside Maidens
75. Make It Wild
76. RAF Menwith Hill
77. Kate's Crew
78. North Yorkshire Horizons