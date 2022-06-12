Here are the results from the 2022 Knaresborough Bed Race

The winners of the Knaresborough Bed Race 2022 have been revealed.

GH Brooks Men won the race in a time of 12 minutes and 59 seconds.

The fastest Female Team was the Welly Wheelies who completed the course in 15 minutes and 14 seconds, who also picked up the Fastest Non-Club Male Team and Fastest Female Junior prizes.

The Knaresborough Bed Race made a welcome return to the town on Saturday, with 78 of the 86 teams entered completing the gruelling challenge

The fastest Mixed Team was the Flying Pullman who completed the course in 14 minutes and 49 seconds.

The fastest New Team was the Harrogate Early Bird Run Crew who completed the course in 15 minutes and 20 seconds.

The fastest Male Junior Team was the 1st Knaresborough Scouts who completed the course in 20 minutes and one second.

The Best Dressed Bed went to The Rocket Men.

FOKSJ A Team, who finished 45th in a time of 19 minutes and 49 seconds, picked up the 'Green' Bed Design award

Mark Smith of HACS was awarded the Outstanding Contribution award.

Here are the full results:

1. GH Brooks Men

2. Ripon Runners Men

3. Knaresborough Striders Men

4. Nidd Valley Men's A

5. Flying Pullman

6. Welly Wheelers

7. Early Bird Run Crew Harrogate

8. The Half Moon

9. It's a COP-Out

10. GH Brooks Mixed

11. Harrogate Tri Club

12. Techbuyer

13. Guardian Alarms

14. Knaresborough Rugby Club

15. The Forest School

16. Harrogate Harriers, Grumpy Old Folk

17. Welly Wheeners

18. Parkrunners

19. St John Fisher’s Catholic High School

20. Knaresborough Striders Mixed

21. Nidd Valley Men's B

22. Piccadilly Fillies

23. Wetherby Runners AC

24. Energy Personified

25. Riverside Runners

26. The Rocket Men

27. Supplies Web – Business Products and Services

28. Welly Wheelies

29. Ripon Runners Girls

30. Scotton Scorchers JFC

31. SFC

32. Blue Bullet Flyers

33. Nidd Valley Ladies

34. Oxfam

35. Piccadilly Players

36. Aspin Owlers

37. Monkton Meanderers

38. Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation

39. Blind Jack Explorer Scouts

40. De Vere Hotels

41. HACS2

42. Meadowside Malingerers

43. HACS1

44. Welly Wheelettes

45. FOKSJ A Team

46. Knaresborough Silver Band

47. Aspin Avengers

48. 1st Knaresborough Scouts

49. Raworths

50. Hoyer

51. Harrogate Symphony Orchestra

52. Juggernauts

53. 1st Scriven Scouts sponsored by AMEY

54. Knaresborough Revolution

55. Ortial Technologies

56. Welly Warriors

57. Badgered Into Running

58. Dave's Dream Team

59. Pelsis

60. Aspin Angels

61. Rogue Red Kite Runners

62. Knaresborough Air Cadets

63. FOKSJ B Team

64. Scrambled Legs

65. Harrogate Round Table

66. 50 Shades of Green

67. Turner's Tearaways

68. AFF (Armed Forces Fitness)

69. Tewit Youth Band

70. HGATE Challengers

71. Fountains Abbey and Brimham Rock

72. HENCHshaws

73. St Michael's Hospice (North Yorkshire Hospice Care)

74. Meadowside Maidens

75. Make It Wild

76. RAF Menwith Hill

77. Kate's Crew