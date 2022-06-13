Harrogate set to welcome Oliver Bonas store to the town centre this September

The new store will see the rejuvenation of one of the prime flagship buildings on James Street in the town centre.

Oliver Bonas has agreed a lease for the ground floor area totalling around 3,700 square ft of space from owners of the building Countrylarge.

Countrylarge is also preparing proposals to convert the upper floors of the building into boutique serviced apartments.

Oliver Bonas has confirmed that it will be opening a brand new store on James Street in September

Antony Rosindale, from Countrylarge, owners of the building, said: “We’re very excited to be bringing a leading lifestyle brand to the heart of Harrogate town centre and our vision for the building will fully utilise all the existing space.

"It’s a grand building and we want to ensure that it is all used in the best way possible.”

Founded in 1993 by Oliver Tress, Oliver Bonas is an independent British lifestyle brand, offering a range of inspirational fashion, jewellery, homeware, furniture, and gifts designed by an in-house design team.

Tom Limbert, Director of niche property consultants Central Retail, who acted for Countrylarge, added: “It’s been a pleasure working with Countrylarge and Oliver Bonas is an iconic brand who befits such a majestic building.

"Having acted for various landlord clients over the past 12 months, we have introduced Pret A Manger, Ebru Evrim & Carl Scarpa to the street and have also upsized Hotel Chocolat.”

“James Street has been re-invigorated and it’s vibrancy has returned to a pre-pandemic state.

"There are more outstanding high-end retailers destined for the area and the good news is that all units are now fully occupied.

“Oliver Bonas will be a great addition to the existing tenant line up on James Street which truly is one of the best high streets in the north of England.”