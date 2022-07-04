Former Harrogate pupil reaches new heights with call up to Great Britain climbing team

Two years after Covid put his climbing ambitions on pause, Sam Butterworth, from Boston Spa, is heading to Italy, France, Slovakia and Slovenia to compete in the European and World cups.

At the same time as studying for his A Levels, Sam was a member of the Great British Sport Climbing Team.

In 2019, while he was in the Lower Sixth at Ashville, he finished third at the British Speed Championships and third in his age group in the Open Boulder at the European Championships in Belgium.

When the pandemic hit the country in March 2020, Sam continued his training on a climbing wall in his garage, and that summer achieved an A* and two A's in his A Levels.

He now works part-time at liquid climbing chalk manufacturer, Gekco, to help pay for his passion, but as climbing is not a nationally-funded sport, he is seeking sponsors to help him reach his ultimate goal – competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Sam, who is currently training in Innsbruck, Austria, said: “I’m currently training six hours a day, six days a week at climbing centres in Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester, as well as attending training camps in London and Edinburgh.

“Climbing isn’t funded like other sports, and kit and training comes at a cost.

"In between my training, I’m holding down a part-time job which covers certain costs, but I’m now seeking sponsorship to help me reach my full potential, and a place in the British Olympic Climbing Team.”

Those interested in sponsoring Sam should email him at [email protected] or call him on 07504 254634.