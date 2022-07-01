Shakila Mustafa, Laura Powling and Amanda Collinson

Here are 15 pictures from the Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards 2022

The Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards last night saw some of the district's best firms and entrepreneurs recognised at a glittering event held at the Pavilions of Harrogate.

By Lucy Chappell
Friday, 1st July 2022, 3:12 pm
Updated Friday, 1st July 2022, 4:39 pm

The Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards, now in its 17th year, aim to identify and celebrate the cream of the local business community.

Last night, the much-loved event returned with a bang and here are some photographs from the evening....

1. Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards 2022

Helen Davis and Jo Corner

Photo: Gerard Binks

2. Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards 2022

Ian Gostellow, Ryan Harrison, Kiera Walker and Katie Severs

Photo: Gerard Binks

3. Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards 2022

Duncan Wood, former presenter of ITV Calendar, pays tribute to Harry Gration

Photo: Gerard Binks

4. Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards 2022

Andrew Jones, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, welcomes guests to the awards ceremony

Photo: Gerard Binks

