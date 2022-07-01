Here are 15 pictures from the Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards 2022

The Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards, now in its 17th year, aim to identify and celebrate the cream of the local business community.
Last night, the much-loved event returned with a bang and here are some photographs from the evening....
1. Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards 2022
Helen Davis and Jo Corner
Photo: Gerard Binks
2. Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards 2022
Ian Gostellow, Ryan Harrison, Kiera Walker and Katie Severs
Photo: Gerard Binks
3. Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards 2022
Duncan Wood, former presenter of ITV Calendar, pays tribute to Harry Gration
Photo: Gerard Binks
4. Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards 2022
Andrew Jones, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, welcomes guests to the awards ceremony
Photo: Gerard Binks