Knaresborough choir raises £2,000 for Wellspring Therapy and Training charity

Despite the wintry conditions, over 70 members of the choir turned up to Trinity Church to sing their hearts in front of an audience of over 150 people.

Julie Bradbury-Sharp, Trustee of Knot Another Choir, said: "Our amazing MD Craig Lees was his usual wonderful talented self and had the audience in the palm of his hand singing and dancing in no time to a superb accompaniment from Declan Davies.

"It was a brilliant night both for both the choir and audience and everybody’s smiles proved that.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knot Another Choir have raised £2,000 for Starbeck based charity Wellspring Therapy and Training

"We were delighted that from ticket sales, selling refreshments, selling cakes made by the choir and a cake auction, we managed to raise an absolutely fabulous £2000 for Wellspring."

Emily Fullarton, Executive Director of Wellspring Therapy and Training, was grateful that the choir chose them to raise funds for.

She said: "Knot Another Choir put on a fantastic evening.

"It was fun and uplifting and the music was beautiful.

"We are so grateful to them for choosing Wellspring to raise funds for and overwhelmed at the amount that was raised.

"Thank you to all who attended and to the choir for your generosity and effort.

"All the funds will go towards our life-saving work with children and adults and we are currently hoping to open our centre for a fifth day, a Friday, so that is what the funding will go towards.