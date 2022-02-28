Harrogate pupils enjoy jungle surprise as they return to the classroom

Teachers at the school have been busy transforming the school during the holiday as part of a surprise Rainforest Week for the children.

Pupils at the school will spend this week learning how society’s actions can have a negative impact on the survival of the rainforests around the world.

They will be taught about how they can make positive changes to help these amazing places thrive again and learn about reforestation, not only in far flung places, but also the rewilding of local areas.

James Savile, Headteacher at Highfield Prep School, said: “We want to empower young people to take action on the environment and we want to lead the way in putting climate change at the heart of what we teach.

“We know that education is one of the key weapons in our fight against climate change and it’s important that children have an understanding of the world around them and realise that the changes they make can have a positive impact on places like the Amazon rainforest."

The school, part of Harrogate Ladies’ College, is one of the first schools to pick up the challenge laid down by Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi at COP26 to teach children about the importance of conserving and protecting the planet.

Highfield Prep will be delivering climate change education ahead of the 2023 target announced at the COP26 conference to formally teach pupils about nature and the impact of the world around them.

The Rainforest theme was the brainchild of Highfield teaching staff who have already introduced a school eco committee and take an active part in Walk to School days and support local rewilding projects such as the Long Lands Common community woodlands project in Harrogate.

The Eco Committee, led by teacher Mrs Vicki van Zeller is currently working through their eco action plan, with a focus on biodiversity, litter and waste.

As part of the surprise Rainforest Week, the children will receive a ‘virtual’ boarding pass when they arrive at school to transport them to far-flung corners of the world such as the Amazon River in South America, Sumatra, Daintree Australia, Costa Rica, Peru and Brazil.

The cross-curricular week will focus on the plight of endangered animals, the protection of orangutans in Borneo and Sumatra, the use of palm oil in products and de-forestation, and also tie in with literature and learning about rainforests.

Mr Savile added: “It’s wonderful to be able to fire up the children’s imagination through creative learning, but also it’s amazing to see that sense of wonder on their faces as we make memories of their schooldays that will last forever.”

The school has a history of surprising pupils with themed weeks.

In the past, the children arrived to find a space rocket had landed in the playground and on another occasion the school had been transformed into Narnia complete with fir trees, a Snow Queen and a sleigh.

Activities throughout this week will include a music workshop, a rainforest inspired lunch, a bug workshop and ethically-sourced Fairtrade stands in the school.