Harrogate's annual charity walk returns to Nidderdale thanks to Rotary Club

This year will be the 28th anniversary of the highly successful and popular Nidderdale charity event organised by the Harrogate Rotary Club.

The event attracts runners and walkers from all over the country and entrants have raised over £920,000 to date.

This year’s event will take place on Sunday, May 8 from Pateley Bridge and offers enthusiasts a choice of five routes ranging in distance from four miles to 26.2 miles, with the route covering some of the most stunning scenery in Yorkshire.

The annual Nidderdale Walk will take place on Sunday, May 8 and is an established Yorkshire tradition which has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds over the years for local charities

The event uniquely offers participants the chance to raise money for a charity of their choice, and a discount on entry fees for a team effort.

John Fordyce, President of Harrogate Rotary Club, said the annual walk was a dear tradition that always attracted strong support.

He said: “We’re very proud that we have been able to help so many good causes and offer everyone involved a great day out.

“The scenery along Scar House Reservoir is beautiful and there’s a great choice of distances for people to walk with friends and family or run a longer distance.

"The beauty of this walk is that Rotary are the facilitators as we mark the walk, man the checkpoint and provide refreshments, certificates and even hot drinks at the finish.

"We just ask people to turn up and enjoy the walk.”

Some of the charities already signed up to this year’s event include The Forest School in Knaresborough and Girl Guiding at the Birk Crag Centre.

Other local organisations include Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation, MIND in Harrogate District, Harrogate Neighbours, St Michael’s Hospice and Dementia Forward.

Mr Fordyce added: “Many of our local charities have struggled because of the pandemic and fundraising has been difficult for many local charities.

"By organising this annual walk, we hope we can continue to serve the community of Harrogate and offer a great day out for families and friends.”