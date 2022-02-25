Knaresborough care home residents enjoy coffee masterclass courtesy of Nescafé

Residents and patients were invited to think back as far as 1938 to when Nescafé was first created, and hear about how the brand has been at the heart of the nation’s homes ever since.

Catherine Woodruff and Paul Vernon hosted a fascinating talk about how Nescafé has grown over time to become the biggest coffee distributor in the world, how they sustainably farm their coffee beans and they gave residents a virtual tour of one of their factories.

There was an interactive quiz where residents put their coffee knowledge to the test before Catherine and Paul demonstrated how to make some delicious coffee cocktails, which everyone got to sample.

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Thistle Hill Care Centre in Knaresborough were treated to live coffee masterclass courtesy of Nescafé

Catherine said: “It is so rewarding to be able to have a really special event like this – we just loved entertaining all the residents this afternoon.

"Thanks to everyone at Barchester who took part.

"It was wonderful to be able to share our Nescafé story with you all and to hear about what Nescafé means to all of you during the question and answer session.”

Lucy Tomlinson, Resident Experience Manager for Barchester Healthcare, said: “We are excited to work with our amazing partners like Nescafé to bring a wide range of fantastic experiences into our homes for all to enjoy.

"Our residents had the best time learning about coffee production and then got ultra-competitive during the coffee quiz.

“Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and socially connected, providing a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities."

Mandy Scott, General Manager at Barchester’s Thistle Hill Care Centre, added: “What a wonderfully coffee-filled afternoon we’ve all had, our residents have grown up drinking Nescafé so they were really interested to hear all about how the brand first came about and how it has become a global name.