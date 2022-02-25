Harrogate Homeless Project launches 30th anniversary campaign to help boost services

Plans are underway to develop the charity’s Springboard day centre to create a thriving community hub where people experiencing homelessness can access services that will give them the support that they need to build confidence and move towards independent living.

Jenni Moulson, Chair of Trustees, said: “We have a huge opportunity to raise the money we need to turn our ambitions into reality and make our 30th Anniversary really count.

“We’re calling on individuals, schools and businesses in our local community to fundraise for us throughout the year and help us make an even bigger impact on people’s lives.”

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Homeless Project has launched its 30th Anniversary fundraising campaign by unveiling details of a number of fundraising opportunities to help the charity expand its support services

Springboard currently offers a weekly GP surgery, podiatry, hairdressing, showers, meals and practical advice and support including housing advice and counselling.

Jenni says that the hope was to expand this to include services such as dentistry, opticians, yoga, mindfulness and even a vet clinic plus basic cookery classes, nutritional advice, literacy and numeracy classes and IT skills sessions.

The first event in the fundraising calendar will be World Book Day on Thursday, March 3 when schools across the district will be dressing up in non-uniform in return for a donation to the Harrogate Homeless Project.

On Thursday, April 21 – which is National Tea Day – the charity is urging people to join their “Cuppa Tea for HHP” campaign.

Harrogate Homeless Project has launched its 30th Anniversary fundraising campaign by unveiling details of a number of fundraising opportunities to help the charity expand its support services

Jenni added: “Grab a brew, bake a cake and invite friends and colleagues to join you to raise money for HHP.

“We would love as many people as possible to organise events on April 21 and send us photos so we can share them on social media.”

On May 7 residents in the Stonerings area of Harrogate will hold an open gardens event in aid of Harrogate Homeless Project and on May 8, people are being encouraged to take part in the Nidderdale Walk for the charity.

On May 22, Ripon Cathedral will be ringing the bells to mark the official 30th anniversary of the charity, with more events to be announced throughout the year.

If you are hosting an event and would like to let the charity know, email [email protected] to and they can help you to promote it.