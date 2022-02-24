Harrogate DJ wins Yorkshire Wedding Entertainer of the Year award

Chris Spittal, from Harrogate, who owns Yorkshire DJ Beats, was announced as a winner at the English Wedding Awards 2022 held at The Mercure Piccadilly Hotel in Manchester on Monday, February 21.

Yorkshire DJ Beats provide music entertainment for weddings, birthday parties, anniversaries, seasonal parties and corporate events.

Chris says he is absolutely delighted to have won the award despite a tough few years with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire DJ Beats, owned by Chris Spittal from Harrogate, has been crowned Wedding Entertainer of the Year at the English Wedding Awards

He said: "Things have been so tough over the pandemic for many industries but in particular the Wedding industry which got hit hard.

"Fortunately we have been one of the strong businesses that have managed to keep going, coming back from the pandemic stronger and ready to give an amazing service to all our gorgeous brides and grooms, both with our DJ and Photo Booth business.

"I think what sets us apart from the other people who were up for the award is our passion to do the best job possible.

"Always thriving to go above and beyond expectations and our amazing customers always leave us fantastic feedback and we use the energy from this to make the next party even better.

"I’ve always been a sucker for a good wedding, but when I see dance floors jumping it absolutely makes my day."

Chris has over 10 years experience and knowledge in DJing and is now one of Harrogate’s and North Yorkshire’s leading DJ's for parties and weddings.

He added: "The award ceremony held over in Manchester by Oceanic Events was attended by some of the country’s best wedding suppliers and I feel fortunate to have been part of this tremendous event.

"The rest of 2022 and 2023 is looking amazing for our business and long may this last and we thank our selves lucky to still be in the business.

"We would like to thank all our customers for their support."

The English Wedding Awards 2022 recognised exceptional wedding suppliers that go above and beyond to ensure the uniqueness of every wedding.

These suppliers are from a variety of industries and they work their hardest to ensure that wow factor is present at every wedding they’re hired for.

A Spokesperson for The English Wedding Awards 2022 said: “The winners represent the industry’s gold standard that work tirelessly to meet the demands of the couples and their guests.

“The Awards showcase some of the best wedding specialists that operate in the industry, whose excellence and commitment brought them at the forefront of the industry.

“These champions are tried and tested specialists that know how to create a stress-free wedding experience, keeping the romance in the air.

"We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their amazing achievements.”