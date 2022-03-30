Knaresborough care home hosts special Mother's Day treat for residents
Last Sunday, The Manor House care home in Knaresborough invited families to enjoy their gardens with their loved ones to celebrate Mother's Day.
Ahead of Mother’s Day, colleagues and residents took part in several activities such as flower arranging and making peppermint creams as gifts.
On Sunday, Anchor’s The Manor House care home hosted a traditional Sunday lunch for residents, in celebration of Mother’s Day.
Everyone enjoyed a wonderful afternoon surrounded by cards and decorations organised by the care team, as well as some lovely gifts and cards brought in by visitors for their mothers.
Klara Skorupska, Manager of Anchor’s The Manor House care home, said: “It was lovely to celebrate Mothers’ Day with our residents and their relatives.
"Mother’s Day is a very special day for celebrating the most important women in our lives.
“It means so much to our residents to have their loved ones visit them.
"At Anchor’s The Manor House care home, we pride ourselves on treating our residents like our own family.
"However, there’s really no substitute for getting spoiled by your children on Mother’s Day."
Resident Brenda Raines, 91, who has lived at the care home for five and a half years, was overjoyed to have her son and daughter-in-law visit her.
She said: “I’m so happy I was able to celebrate Mother’s Day with Jeremy and Rose, it means so much to have them here in person.
“We’ve always joked that Mother’s Day’s is the one day where all Mums get spoiled but for me, getting to spend time with my loved ones is the greatest treat of all.
"The team here made such a big effort ensure that we felt special, with beautifully decorated tables at lunch, boxes of chocolates and an afternoon cake trolley simply full of pastries, biscuits and cake for us to enjoy.”