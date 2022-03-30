Harrogate residents encouraged to sign up to 'Walk for Parkinson’s' to help raise vital funds

Parkinson’s UK, Europe’s largest charitable funder of Parkinson’s research, has launched its annual Walk for Parkinson’s series, which includes a walk in Ripley, near Harrogate on Sunday, September 4.

There is also the option to sign up to the Walk for Parkinson’s 66 mile challenge in July.

If you know 66 people, chances are that you know someone who knows Parkinson’s - so participants will aim to walk 66 miles throughout the month in whatever way works for them.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broadcaster and journalist Dave Clark is supporting Walk for Parkinson’s.

The money raised by Walk for Parkinson’s will help fund Parkinson’s UK’s vital work, which aims to transform the lives of people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones.

In the UK, there are around 145,000 people already living with Parkinson’s, including an estimated 12,200 in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Ann Rowe, Head of Regional Fundraising at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world and currently there is no cure.

Residents across the Harrogate district can now sign up to Walk for Parkinson's in Ripley this September to help raise vital funds

"Current treatments aren’t good enough, and people can experience distressing side effects from their medication.

"Parkinson’s UK is leading the way towards research breakthroughs, but we need your support."

Broadcaster and journalist Dave Clark is supporting Walk for Parkinson’s.

Dave was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at the age of 44 and has since helped to raise over £350,000 for the charity through walking challenges, including an incredible £43,000 in 2020 when he walked the length of Hadrian’s Wall.

He said: “I’ve been living with Parkinson’s for 11 years now.

"It’s not always been easy, but I’m determined to stay positive and embrace life.

"Throwing myself into fundraising and awareness-raising about the condition is one of the ways I do that.

“Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, so finding a cure really can’t wait.

"Uniting with thousands of others to take part in Walk for Parkinson’s is a great way to help move us closer to that goal.

"However you choose to get involved, you’ll be accelerating breakthroughs in Parkinson’s research and together, we can make a real difference.”

Ann added: “Walk for Parkinson’s 2022 is a chance to enjoy some of the UK’s beautiful parks, sensational countryside and historic towns - all while funding vital research into the condition.

"There are walks to suit different ages, abilities and fitness levels, and if you’d like to plan your own walk, everything you need is on our website.

“Together, we can take strides towards finding a cure.”