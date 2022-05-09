Knaresborough care home celebrates 77th anniversary of VE Day with 1940s inspired party

The home was decorated in red, white and blue and staff dressed up in their 1940s-inspired glad rags and enjoyed an afternoon of big band music and dancing.

Home Chef Katherine whipped up a delicious selection of freshly-baked biscuits, sandwiches, cakes and pastries for the occasion, all washed down with pots of tea and a celebratory glass of fizz to mark the occasion.

Residents observed the national two minute silence and listened again to Churchill’s iconic speech accepting Germany’s surrender and an address from the Queen.

Residents and staff at Thistle Hill Care Centre in Knaresborough marked the anniversary of Victory in Europe Day by throwing a 1940s tea party

They also reminisced about their memories of VE Day and watched clips of the celebrations that took place outside Buckingham Palace and all across London.

Mandy Scott, General Manager at the Thistle Hill Care Centre, said: “Many of our residents can remember the end of the war and we all know what it meant for our country so we wanted to celebrate the date and listen to our resident’s memories of the war and the experiences they lived through.”

Kenneth, a resident and also a veteran from the RAF, wore his military uniform and medals, added: “I’ve had a wonderful day.

"I was on radar in the RAF and wearing my uniform and medal again filled me with pride."

For more information about Thistle Hill Care Centre, visit https://www.barchester.com/home/thistle-hill-care-centre