The countdown is on to Harrogate's Great Yorkshire Show this July

For the first time ever, there will be Sheep Dog Trials taking place twice a day in the Main Ring with competitors from the United Kingdom’s four home nations taking part – England, Scotland Wales & Ireland.

There will be Junior and Senior Semi Finals taking place from Tuesday to Thursday, culminating in a Championship on the Friday.

The trials are being organised by the International Sheep Dog Society which holds national and international trials every year and a World Trial every three years.

Ian Fleming, Chairman of the International Sheep Dog Society, said: “Showcasing the characteristics of a good working dog is always a delight for the handler, and a pleasure to watch.

“The International Sheep Dog Society is delighted to join the Great Yorkshire Show with our National Champions from 2021 and some of our young handler talent for this premier event.

"The competing individuals and their dogs are some of the most talented partnerships going and I am certain that everyone will be amazed to see the quality of shepherding possible when handler and dog are working in complete harmony.”

Sporting Soprano Lizzie Jones, from Halifax, will take to the Main Ring to sing every day, culminating in the National Anthem at the end of the show on Friday as a nod to the Queen’s Jubilee.

This will be accompanied by a wonderful montage of the Queen’s visits to the Showground over the years thanks to the Yorkshire Film Archive.

The cattle rings will see two significant breed society anniversaries, with the Shorthorn Society reaching 200 years and the Charolais Society marking its 60th anniversary.

The Great Yorkshire Show will also host national breed shows this year with the Dorset Horn and Poll Dorset Sheep National Show and Valais Blacknose Sheep Society breed shows being held at the Great Yorkshire for the first time.

The equine section sees new show jumping classes with Senior Newcomer, Senior Foxhunter and the White Rose Open, all of which take place in the TopSpec White Rose ring.

TV host Matt Baker MBE, Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen and Peter Wright of The Yorkshire Vet are just some of the guests that will appear at this year's Great Yorkshire Show

Amanda Stoddart-West, Livestock and Entries Co-Ordinator, said: “These are proving really popular with competitors whose horses are not at the level for the Main Ring show jumping because it gives them the opportunity to ride at the Great Yorkshire Show.”

Also new for 2022 are a Sport Horse Breeding in-hand class and Veteran horse and pony classes which are split into three age categories and affiliated to the Veteran Horse Society.

A new GYS Stage will feature big-name farming stars each day of the Great Yorkshire Show, in the former fashion show building.

Television presenter Christine Talbot will be hosting a chat show on the new GYS Stage, being sponsored by Daniel Thwaites and celebrities will meet fans afterwards in a meet and greet zone.

Guests include: Countryfile presenter Adam Henson, who will appear on Tuesday, July 12; Popstar turned farmer JB Gill on Wednesday, July 13; TV host Matt Baker MBE on Thursday, July 14; Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen on Friday, July 15 and Peter Wright of The Yorkshire Vet who will take to the stage each day of the Show.

Charles Mills, Show Director, said: “We are counting down to a truly exciting four-day show which will have terrific competition with some of the best animals in the United Kingdom as well as plenty of entertainment for families.

"Every year we try to make sure the show continues to grow and attract visitors and stay relevant and we think this will be the biggest and best yet."

The show will run from Tuesday 12 till Friday 15 July and tickets are on sale now by visiting https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/ticket-information/