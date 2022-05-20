Mama Doreen's Emporium in Harrogate ready to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

To celebrate the Queen becoming the first British Monarch to celebrate 70 years of service, Mama Doreen's will be offering a special 1950s Inspired Jubilee Afternoon Tea from May 20 to June 6, with live performers to entertain guests and make it an experience to remember.

Jessica Wyatt, owner of Mama Doreen’s Emporium, said: “I think any plans or events that happen in Harrogate are good for any business and its good for tourism, the local economy and also the surrounding areas.

"We are very much heavily involved in the plans and I am so excited for the Jubilee weekend.

Jessica Wyatt, owner of Mama Doreens Emporium, and her team have been working hard to put plans into place to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next month

“We are also offering an afternoon tea delivery service where people can order and we deliver it down to the Stray where all of the exciting events are taking place.

“I think we all need it, we all need the celebration and it is going to be good for the town to get the spirits up so lets hope that good weather is forecast for the weekend."

There is still time to book a place at the 1950's Inspired Jubilee Afternoon Tea, with prices starting at £29.95 per adult (£34 with a glass of prosecco), £20 per senior citizen and £12.50 per child, with a range of savoury delights and sweet treats on offer.

Mama Doreen’s Emporium have ordered thousands of union jack flags and decorated their shop window to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

For more information and to book, visit https://www.mamadoreensemporium.co.uk/jubilee-afternoon-tea/

You can also order a takeaway afternoon tea to celebrate the royal occasion with your friends and family, whether that's on the Stray or at a street party, with prices starting at £18.50 for adults and £10 for children.