News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
We take a look at 20 dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branchWe take a look at 20 dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch
We take a look at 20 dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

IN PICTURES: Here are 20 dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

The RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch currently have 69 animals that are available for adoption, including 20 dogs.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:10 BST

We take a look at 20 dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…

For more information about the animals that are currently available for adoption, visit https://www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

Lady is a nine-year-old Lurcher who is a very sweet girl that came to the centre via the local dog warden after she found as a stray in a terrible condition. Lady is well on the road to a full recovery and is now ready to find her forever home. She is an absolute sweetheart who loves to rest her head on you while getting a fuss and she will even fall asleep on you if she gets the chance. Lady would suit a nice quiet, laid back lifestyle where she can chill on the sofa with her new family.

1. Lady

Lady is a nine-year-old Lurcher who is a very sweet girl that came to the centre via the local dog warden after she found as a stray in a terrible condition. Lady is well on the road to a full recovery and is now ready to find her forever home. She is an absolute sweetheart who loves to rest her head on you while getting a fuss and she will even fall asleep on you if she gets the chance. Lady would suit a nice quiet, laid back lifestyle where she can chill on the sofa with her new family. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Bliss is a Lurcher who is a lovely girl that came to the centre via the local dog warden as an unclaimed stray. Bliss is a a loving, sweet natured and friendly girl who is always up for a snuggle and quality time. She is an active girl who thoroughly enjoys going out for her walks and taking in all the new sniffs and sights the walks have to offer. Bliss will make the most wonderful addition to a family.

2. Bliss

Bliss is a Lurcher who is a lovely girl that came to the centre via the local dog warden as an unclaimed stray. Bliss is a a loving, sweet natured and friendly girl who is always up for a snuggle and quality time. She is an active girl who thoroughly enjoys going out for her walks and taking in all the new sniffs and sights the walks have to offer. Bliss will make the most wonderful addition to a family. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Astrid is a four-year-old Lurcher who is a super sweet girl that came to the centre via an inspector. Sadly Astrid was in really poor condition when she first arrived but she is now fit and healthy and ready to start the next chapter in her life. Astrid loves to be out of her kennel spending time with her people and going out on her walks as she is an active girl who loves exploring new surroundings. She is a happy girl and all she needs now is a family of her own who she can also make happy.

3. Astrid

Astrid is a four-year-old Lurcher who is a super sweet girl that came to the centre via an inspector. Sadly Astrid was in really poor condition when she first arrived but she is now fit and healthy and ready to start the next chapter in her life. Astrid loves to be out of her kennel spending time with her people and going out on her walks as she is an active girl who loves exploring new surroundings. She is a happy girl and all she needs now is a family of her own who she can also make happy. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Nellie is an eight-week-old Mastiff Cross who is a sweet girl that came to the centre via an inspector at only two weeks old after being disowned by her mother. Nellie has beaten the odds and now has a bright future to look forward to. She is everything an eight week old puppy should be, friendly, loving, playful and cheeky. Nellie will need adopters who are at home most of the time while she is still so young. She is looking forward to going on lots of adventures with her family and making great memories.

4. Nellie

Nellie is an eight-week-old Mastiff Cross who is a sweet girl that came to the centre via an inspector at only two weeks old after being disowned by her mother. Nellie has beaten the odds and now has a bright future to look forward to. She is everything an eight week old puppy should be, friendly, loving, playful and cheeky. Nellie will need adopters who are at home most of the time while she is still so young. She is looking forward to going on lots of adventures with her family and making great memories. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Harrogate