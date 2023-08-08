The RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch currently have 69 animals that are available for adoption, including 20 dogs.
We take a look at 20 dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Lady
Lady is a nine-year-old Lurcher who is a very sweet girl that came to the centre via the local dog warden after she found as a stray in a terrible condition. Lady is well on the road to a full recovery and is now ready to find her forever home. She is an absolute sweetheart who loves to rest her head on you while getting a fuss and she will even fall asleep on you if she gets the chance. Lady would suit a nice quiet, laid back lifestyle where she can chill on the sofa with her new family. Photo: RSPCA
2. Bliss
Bliss is a Lurcher who is a lovely girl that came to the centre via the local dog warden as an unclaimed stray. Bliss is a a loving, sweet natured and friendly girl who is always up for a snuggle and quality time. She is an active girl who thoroughly enjoys going out for her walks and taking in all the new sniffs and sights the walks have to offer. Bliss will make the most wonderful addition to a family. Photo: RSPCA
3. Astrid
Astrid is a four-year-old Lurcher who is a super sweet girl that came to the centre via an inspector. Sadly Astrid was in really poor condition when she first arrived but she is now fit and healthy and ready to start the next chapter in her life. Astrid loves to be out of her kennel spending time with her people and going out on her walks as she is an active girl who loves exploring new surroundings. She is a happy girl and all she needs now is a family of her own who she can also make happy. Photo: RSPCA
4. Nellie
Nellie is an eight-week-old Mastiff Cross who is a sweet girl that came to the centre via an inspector at only two weeks old after being disowned by her mother. Nellie has beaten the odds and now has a bright future to look forward to. She is everything an eight week old puppy should be, friendly, loving, playful and cheeky. Nellie will need adopters who are at home most of the time while she is still so young. She is looking forward to going on lots of adventures with her family and making great memories. Photo: RSPCA