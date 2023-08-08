3 . Astrid

Astrid is a four-year-old Lurcher who is a super sweet girl that came to the centre via an inspector. Sadly Astrid was in really poor condition when she first arrived but she is now fit and healthy and ready to start the next chapter in her life. Astrid loves to be out of her kennel spending time with her people and going out on her walks as she is an active girl who loves exploring new surroundings. She is a happy girl and all she needs now is a family of her own who she can also make happy. Photo: RSPCA