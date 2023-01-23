Hundreds celebrate ten years of much loved community café in Wetherby with free fizz and cake

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) originally set up its WiSE Owl Café as a social hub for older residents - but the facility has since developed into a thriving café offering a safe space to meet for people of all ages three days a week.

To mark its ten years of operation, the café at Boston Spa Village Hall offered customers a free glass of fizz and a piece of cake.

Christine, who runs the café with Jane, said: “Thank you to everyone who came to celebrate our anniversary with us.

"We had lots of lovely feedback – some from people who have been coming to the café since it launched.

“The time has gone so fast, but we are still so proud to be able to offer this service and deliver it each week to a high standard.

"Here’s to the next ten years."

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly is a registered charity organisation part funded by Leeds City Council which aims to improve the quality of life for the over 60s by providing community based activities, information, help and support.

For more information about Wetherby in Support of the Elderly and what they have to offer, visit www.w-ise.org.uk

