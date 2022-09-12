How Harrogate Advertiser readers can sign our online book of condolence in memory of Her Majesty the Queen

The death of Her Majesty the Queen was announced on Thursday, September 8 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 after seven decades on the throne, making her the longest-serving monarch in British history.

The Queen: Harrogate Neighbours residents and staff pays tribute to Her Majesty

Harrogate Advertiser readers have the chance to leave messages of tribute to Her Majesty the Queen

In June, she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee - with admirers flocking in their thousands to both Buckingham Palace and various other events across the country to celebrate the beloved royal.

Our sympathies and condolences are with all the members of the Royal Family at this sad time.

You can join us in paying your respects by submitting a message to our online book of condolence by clicking HERE