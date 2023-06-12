Here is a full list of results and awards from a fantastic weekend at the Knaresborough Bed Race 2023

The event saw a mighty pageant of decorated beds and runners race along the 2.4 mile course through parkland, up and down hills, across the Nidd Gorge, up Castle Ings to the town centre, all with a passenger clinging on for dear life.

GH Brooks Men defended their 2022 title by winning the race in an impressive time of 13 minutes and 5 seconds.

The Fastest Female Team was the Ripon Runners Ladies who completed the course in 18 minutes and 50 seconds to finish 26th overall.

The traditional Knaresborough Bed Race returned to the streets of the town on Saturday

The Rocket Men won the Best Dressed Bed award, while HOPS picked up the Environmental Award.

The race has been held every year since 1966, apart from three years due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Organised by volunteers from the Knaresborough Lions, the event helps to raise much-needed funds for local charities and community causes.

Of the 96 teams that entered, 85 of them crossed the finish line in what was tough conditions in the sweltering heat, which saw temperatures soar to above 25 degrees.

Here is a full list of results from the Knaresborough Bed Race 2023...

1 GH Brooks Men – 13:05 (Fastest Team)

2 Ripon Runners Men – 13:23

3 GH Brooks 2 – 14:29 (Fastest Non-Club Male Team)

4 Early Bird Run Crew Harrogate – 15:05

5 The Half Moon – 15:17

6 Nidd Valley Men – 15:20

7 Nidd Valley Junior Runners – 15:20 (Fastest Male Junior)

8 Welly Wheelers – 15:28

9 The Forest School – 15:43

10 Riverside Runners – 16:18

11 Harrogate Harriers Grumpy Old Folk – 16:31

12 Park Runners – 16:56 (Fastest Mixed Team and (Fastest Non-Club Mixed)

13 Stockeld Stags – 17:13

14 Knaresborough Rugby Club – 17:20

15 Welly Wheeners – 17:36

16 Guardian Alarms – 17:48

17 Consultio/Consultius – 17:58

18 St John Fisher's Catholic High School – 18:08

19 Blue Bullet Flyers – 18:10

20 Nidd Valley Mixed Junior Runners – 18:18 (Fastest Female Junior and Fastest New Team)

21 Run, Forrest, Run! – 18:36

22 Raworth Solicitors – 18:37

23 Scotton Scorchers – 18:38

24 Brimhams Active – 18:40

25 Monkton Meanderers – 18:50

26 Ripon Runners Ladies – 18:50 (Fastest Female Team)

27 Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation – 18:51

28 Nidd Valley Clownettes – 18:57

29 HACS1 – 19:06

30 Piccadilly Players – 19:12

31 Knaresborough Striders Ladies – 19:16

32 1st Knaresborough Scouts – 19:28

33 The Wanderers – 19:47

34 The Rocket Men – 19:48 (Best Dressed Bed)

35 Nidd Valley Show Girls – 20:16

36 King James's School (6th Form) – 20:17

37 Piston Broke – 20:25

38 Knaresborough Revolution – 20:30

39 Welly Wheelettes – 20:31 (Fastest Non-Club Female Team)

40 Foksj B Team – 20:32

41 Dmfitness – 21:01

42 Foksj A Team – 21:19

43 Aspin Avengers – 21:19

44 Aspin Owls – 21:27

45 Piccadilly Plodders – 21:33

46 1st Scriven Scouts Sponsored By Thalia – 21:49

47 Schofield Fitness – 21:56

48 Knaresborough Silver Band – 22:06

49 HACS2 – 22:13

50 Kjs Year 10 – 22:17

51 Saint Michael's Hospice – 22:19

52 HGS Science – 22:32

53 Morrisons – 22:40

54 Fountains Abbey and Brimham Rocks – 22:52

55 Scrambled Legs – 22:52

56 Henchshaws – 22:56

57 Tewit Youth Band – 22:59

58 Knaresborough Striders Joggers – 23:06

59 Welly Warriors – 23:09

60 Harrogate Roundtable – 23:12

61 Harrogate Symphony Orchestra – 23:12

62 Turner's Tearaways – 23:17

63 Feather Smailes Scales – 23:36

64 Meadowside Maidens – 23:52

65 Make It Wild – 23:54

66 Knaresborough Air Cadets – 24:03

67 All Saints Primary School, Kirkby Overblow – 24:11

68 Aspin Angels – 24:13

69 Scared Sheetless – 24:31

70 Meadowside Malingers – 24:37

71 Menwith Hill – 24:38

72 Juggernauts – 25:16

73 Taylors – 25:22

74 Live For Today – 25:36

75 North Yorkshire Horizons – 26:02

76 Northern Monk – 26:03

77 Mogs – 26:05

78 RHS Harlow Carr – 26:15

79 Bedder Late Than Never – 26:27

80 Switalskis – 26:35

81 Ain’t Nothing But A Work Crew – 26:57

82 HOPS – 27:01 (Environmental Award)

83 The Hookstone Chasers – 27:03

84 Armed Forces Fitness – 27:04