The RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch currently have 65 animals that are available for adoption, including 34 dogs.
We take a look at 34 dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Yarrow
Yarrow is a ten-week-old Bully Crossbreed who came to the centre via an inspector after he was found with his brothers and sisters living in terrible and unsuitable conditions. Yarrow is very resilient and is now looking to a future filled with lots of love and many adventures with his new family. Photo: RSPCA
2. Primrose
Primrose is a ten-week-old Bully Crossbreed who came to the centre via an inspector after she was found with her brothers and sisters living in terrible and unsuitable conditions. Primrose is very resilient and is now looking to a future filled with lots of love and many adventures with her new family. Photo: RSPCA
3. Iris
Iris is a ten-week-old Bully Crossbreed who came to the centre via an inspector after she was found with her brothers and sisters living in terrible and unsuitable conditions. Iris is very resilient and is now looking to a future filled with lots of love and many adventures with her new family. Photo: RSPCA
4. Florian
Florian is a ten-week-old Bully Crossbreed who came to the centre via an inspector after he was found with his brothers and sisters living in terrible and unsuitable conditions. Florian is very resilient and is now looking to a future filled with lots of love and many adventures with his new family. Photo: RSPCA