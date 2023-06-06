News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Here are 34 dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

The RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch currently have 65 animals that are available for adoption, including 34 dogs.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:48 BST

We take a look at 34 dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…

For more information about the animals that are currently available for adoption, visit https://www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

Yarrow is a ten-week-old Bully Crossbreed who came to the centre via an inspector after he was found with his brothers and sisters living in terrible and unsuitable conditions. Yarrow is very resilient and is now looking to a future filled with lots of love and many adventures with his new family. Photo: RSPCA

Primrose is a ten-week-old Bully Crossbreed who came to the centre via an inspector after she was found with her brothers and sisters living in terrible and unsuitable conditions. Primrose is very resilient and is now looking to a future filled with lots of love and many adventures with her new family. Photo: RSPCA

Iris is a ten-week-old Bully Crossbreed who came to the centre via an inspector after she was found with her brothers and sisters living in terrible and unsuitable conditions. Iris is very resilient and is now looking to a future filled with lots of love and many adventures with her new family. Photo: RSPCA

Florian is a ten-week-old Bully Crossbreed who came to the centre via an inspector after he was found with his brothers and sisters living in terrible and unsuitable conditions. Florian is very resilient and is now looking to a future filled with lots of love and many adventures with his new family. Photo: RSPCA

