IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week, from June 5.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 10th Jun 2023, 09:00 BST

Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This two bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings for £300,000

1. Clarence Drive, Harrogate

This two bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings for £300,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings for £475,000

2. Valley Road, Harrogate

This three bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings for £475,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £445,000

3. Pinfold Green, Staveley, Knaresborough

This four bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £445,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Verity Frearson for £215,000

4. Christ Church Oval, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Verity Frearson for £215,000 Photo: Zoopla

