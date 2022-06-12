The Turner's Tearaways Bed

PICTURE SPECIAL: Knaresborough Bed Race makes triumphant return following three year absence

The much-loved Knaresborough Bed Race made a return to the town yesterday (June 11) for the first time in three years and we take a look at some of the best pictures from the day.

By Lucy Chappell
Sunday, 12th June 2022, 1:48 pm
Updated Sunday, 12th June 2022, 2:17 pm

Thousands of people lined the streets of Knaresborough to watch 86 teams push, pull, and swim their decorated beds through a gruelling 2.4 mile course.

GH Brooks Men won the race in a time of 12 minutes and 59 seconds.

The fastest Female Team was the Welly Wheelies who completed the course in 15 minutes and 14 seconds.

The Best Dressed Bed went to The Rocket Men.

Did you take part in the race? Can you spot yourself in these photographs?

If you have any photographs or video footage from the race, send them in to [email protected]

1. Knaresborough Bed Race 2022

The Tewit Youth Band Bed

Photo: Simon Hulme

2. Knaresborough Bed Race 2022

The Blind Jack Explorer Scouts Bed

Photo: Simon Hulme

3. Knaresborough Bed Race 2022

The Nidd Valley Junior Runners Bed

Photo: Simon Hulme

4. Knaresborough Bed Race 2022

The Harrogate Harriers (Grumpy Old Folk) Bed

Photo: Simon Hulme

