PICTURE SPECIAL: Knaresborough Bed Race makes triumphant return following three year absence

Thousands of people lined the streets of Knaresborough to watch 86 teams push, pull, and swim their decorated beds through a gruelling 2.4 mile course.

GH Brooks Men won the race in a time of 12 minutes and 59 seconds.

The fastest Female Team was the Welly Wheelies who completed the course in 15 minutes and 14 seconds.

The Best Dressed Bed went to The Rocket Men.

Did you take part in the race? Can you spot yourself in these photographs?

If you have any photographs or video footage from the race, send them in to [email protected]

