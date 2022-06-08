Winners pose with their awards at the end of the 2022 Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards with hosts Simon Cotton and David Ritson

PICTURE SPECIAL: Harrogate's hospitality and tourism heroes are honoured at glamorous awards evening

Harrogate's hospitality and tourism heroes were rewarded for their excellence and commitment on Monday evening during a gala dinner at the Royal Hall, celebrating the best the town has to offer and reflecting on the last three Covid-hit years.

By Lucy Chappell
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 10:03 am
Updated Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 10:25 am

The Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards aim to promote the town’s hospitality offering through celebrating and rewarding those individuals who show the highest levels of commitment and strive towards excellence on the town’s behalf.

This year was the fourteenth year of the sell-out awards evening, which is organised by the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Association (HHTA), and hosts Simon Cotton and David Ritson were joined by the General Managers from the member Harrogate hotels from HHTA and proud award sponsors to present the coveted award categories.

The Award winners were:

Waiter/Waitress of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water

Happiness Brown – Majestic Hotel

Bar Person of the Year – sponsored by Matthew Clark

Kallum Atkinson – Fat Badger

Chef of the Year – sponsored by Sykes House Farm

Callum Bower – Rudding Park

Team of the Year – sponsored by Platinum

Starling Bar Café Kitchen

Newcomer of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate College

Hopkins @ Horticap

Unsung Hero – sponsored by Bidfood

Louiza Noland - Banyan

Best Achievement of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate BID

Theakstons Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival

Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Slingsby

Domenico Ponziani – Sasso

Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by the World of James Herriot

Drum & Monkey

Bar of the Year – sponsored by Timothy Taylor’s

Tap on Tower Street

Receptionist of the Year – Sponsored by Bookers Wholesale

Sam Ramsden – Rudding Park

Housekeeper of the Year – Sponsored by Beaucare

Elaine Long – Old Swan Hotel

Harrogate Ambassador of the Year sponsored by Harrogate Christmas Market

Harry Satloka

