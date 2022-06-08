PICTURE SPECIAL: Harrogate's hospitality and tourism heroes are honoured at glamorous awards evening

The Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards aim to promote the town’s hospitality offering through celebrating and rewarding those individuals who show the highest levels of commitment and strive towards excellence on the town’s behalf.

This year was the fourteenth year of the sell-out awards evening, which is organised by the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Association (HHTA), and hosts Simon Cotton and David Ritson were joined by the General Managers from the member Harrogate hotels from HHTA and proud award sponsors to present the coveted award categories.

The Award winners were:

Waiter/Waitress of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water

Happiness Brown – Majestic Hotel

Bar Person of the Year – sponsored by Matthew Clark

Kallum Atkinson – Fat Badger

Chef of the Year – sponsored by Sykes House Farm

Callum Bower – Rudding Park

Team of the Year – sponsored by Platinum

Starling Bar Café Kitchen

Newcomer of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate College

Hopkins @ Horticap

Unsung Hero – sponsored by Bidfood

Louiza Noland - Banyan

Best Achievement of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate BID

Theakstons Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival

Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Slingsby

Domenico Ponziani – Sasso

Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by the World of James Herriot

Drum & Monkey

Bar of the Year – sponsored by Timothy Taylor’s

Tap on Tower Street

Receptionist of the Year – Sponsored by Bookers Wholesale

Sam Ramsden – Rudding Park

Housekeeper of the Year – Sponsored by Beaucare

Elaine Long – Old Swan Hotel

Harrogate Ambassador of the Year sponsored by Harrogate Christmas Market

Harry Satloka

To read more about the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards, head to https://www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/business/harrogates-hospitality-and-tourism-heroes-are-celebrated-at-sell-out-awards-evening-3722409

1. Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2022 Callum Bower of Rudding Park won the award for Chef of the Year Photo: Tim Hardy Photo Sales

2. Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2022 The Theakston Old Peculiar Crime Writing Festival won Best Achievement Photo: Tim Hardy Photo Sales

3. Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2022 Louiza Noland of Banyan picks up the Unsung Hero award Photo: Tim Hardy Photo Sales

4. Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2022 Bar Person of the Year went to Kallum Atkinson from The Fat Badger Photo: Tim Hardy Photo Sales