PICTURE SPECIAL: Harrogate's hospitality and tourism heroes are honoured at glamorous awards evening

The Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards aim to promote the town’s hospitality offering through celebrating and rewarding those individuals who show the highest levels of commitment and strive towards excellence on the town’s behalf.
This year was the fourteenth year of the sell-out awards evening, which is organised by the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Association (HHTA), and hosts Simon Cotton and David Ritson were joined by the General Managers from the member Harrogate hotels from HHTA and proud award sponsors to present the coveted award categories.
The Award winners were:
Waiter/Waitress of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water
Happiness Brown – Majestic Hotel
Bar Person of the Year – sponsored by Matthew Clark
Kallum Atkinson – Fat Badger
Chef of the Year – sponsored by Sykes House Farm
Callum Bower – Rudding Park
Team of the Year – sponsored by Platinum
Starling Bar Café Kitchen
Newcomer of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate College
Hopkins @ Horticap
Unsung Hero – sponsored by Bidfood
Louiza Noland - Banyan
Best Achievement of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate BID
Theakstons Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival
Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Slingsby
Domenico Ponziani – Sasso
Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by the World of James Herriot
Drum & Monkey
Bar of the Year – sponsored by Timothy Taylor’s
Tap on Tower Street
Receptionist of the Year – Sponsored by Bookers Wholesale
Sam Ramsden – Rudding Park
Housekeeper of the Year – Sponsored by Beaucare
Elaine Long – Old Swan Hotel
Harrogate Ambassador of the Year sponsored by Harrogate Christmas Market
Harry Satloka
To read more about the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards, head to https://www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/business/harrogates-hospitality-and-tourism-heroes-are-celebrated-at-sell-out-awards-evening-3722409