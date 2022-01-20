HEAT & EAT CAMPAIGN: Help is on hand for Harrogate residents to help fight the rising cost of living

A cost of living crisis is looming and Harrogate residents are being advised to prepare for steep price rises before it starts to hit their pockets.

Change is coming, and not in a good way.

Rising costs will affect households across the UK in coming months due to several factors, and it is clear that many people - already stretched to the limit with their finances - will struggle to get by.

Harrogate and Knaresborough based community organisation Resurrected Bites have reassured residents across the district that they are “here to help” if anybody is struggling as some families are forced to choose between heating and eating

Inflation is set to grow swiftly, with the Bank of England predicting a rise to 6%.

There will be tax rises too as National Insurance contributions go up due to a 1.25% health and social care levy, to aid the NHS.

Petrol and diesel continue to rise in price, stretching motorists’ pockets, while rail travellers will see fares go up by 3.8% in March.

Energy bills will zoom up as demand for oil and gas continues to grow.

A price cap for gas and electricity tariffs, introduced in the UK in January 2019, is set to rise dramatically in February’s six-monthly review, to come in to effect in April and energy prices could go up by as much as 50%.

The Government claims some mitigation with its Warm Home Discount - a one off winter payment of £140, and the winter fuel payment for pensioners.

But experts say these fall far too short of what is needed to help people meet living costs.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is coming under increasing pressure to provide more support to those who need it.

Harrogate MP Andrew Jones admits we are facing a huge challenge, especially with food and fuel costs.

He said: “With inflation rising both here and around the world, the cost of living is a huge concern particularly for those who are already struggling to make ends meet.

“The Government can help by looking at what factors add to wholesale prices and see how these can be ameliorated, looking at our country’s supply chains to see where economies can be made and targeting financial support at the most seriously affected.

“I know this is ongoing work because I have spoken to Treasury and Business Ministers about this several times.

“While this work is important it needs to happen alongside bolstering the work of the various agencies who provide advice on domestic budgeting and support for those who require it.

“The message is that the most vulnerable need sheltering from the coming together of several factors that are increasing the cost of living.”

Harrogate and Knaresborough based community organisation Resurrected Bites have reassured residents across the district that they are “here to help” if anybody is struggling during the winter months.

Carolyn Aitken, Grocery Store Manager at Resurrected Bites, said: “Sadly the expected increase in domestic fuel prices will mean even more families are having to choose between heating or eating, choosing to eat cold food because they can’t afford the energy to cook a hot meal, or to choose between having a shower or doing the laundry.

“For many on a low budget, whether on benefits or on a low wage, food money is the only area of the budget which is under their control, with other bills demanding to be given priority because of the consequences of not paying them and the food budget can get eaten away by other bills.

“Anyone who is facing food poverty, for whatever reason, whether long or short term, would be warmly welcomed at either of our Resurrected Bites Community Grocery Stores and for just £3, you can get enough food and groceries to keep you going for the next few days, for as long as you need us.”

Harrogate & District Community Action (HADCA) is an independent registered charity which supports communities, charities and volunteers throughout the district.

They can signpost and refer those who need support to the right place and ensure that nobody is left suffering alone.

Frances Elliot, CEO of Harrogate and District Community Action, said: “With rising fuel bills in the offing, and general increases in the cost of living, we know it’s a worrying time for many local people.

“The message is that there is support available for anyone who is struggling.

"We can provide information about local support and put readers in touch with the relevant services for them.”

Nidderdale Plus is a registered charity, providing services and linking people and organisations across the Nidderdale area.

Helen Flynn, Executive Director at Nidderdale Plus, urges residents to come forward if they feel that they are struggling.

She said: “At Nidderdale Plus, we are concerned about the current crisis in the cost of living and especially rising fuel costs, especially as it has fallen at a time when we are all trying to cope with Covid-19.

“This crisis affects people on lower incomes and those with families, in particular, and we hear from our residents about the pressure and worry this is giving them on a daily basis.

“There is help at hand for people to cope with this and we are here to provide them with information and help them fill out applications to access the Government and local grants that are available to provide financial help.

“Let’s hope that the crisis passes sooner rather than later, so that there is one less thing for people to worry about.”

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) is a charity which helps to improve the quality of life for the over 60s by providing community based activities, information, help and support.

WiSE aims to enable older people to live at home, whilst reducing social isolation and also aims to support those who care for older people in the community.

Mark Dobson, Chief Operating Officer at WiSE, said: “We are acutely aware of the pressure many older people are facing around increasing fuel costs and the increased cost of living, which is leaving many with difficult choices surrounding heating and food.

“Many local people have houses which are hard to heat, are poorly insulated and with limited income and with rising costs, this is a real worry for people.