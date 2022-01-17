Crimple welcomes new executive chef to Harrogate

Originally from Surrey, Tim started his career in London working across brands such as D&D’s Portfolio before moving to Leeds and becoming Head Chef at Angelica’s and Crafthouse.

Tim joins Crimple from Keelham Farm Shop and will head up Crimple’s Bar & Kitchen, in-house production and events.

A passionate foodie, Tim will focus on developing Crimple’s menu to celebrate locally sourced ingredients, injecting his passion for food across the site.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crimple in Harrogate has announced the appointment of Tim Kitchen as their new executive chef

Tim Kitchen said: "I'm looking forward to this next chapter in my culinary journey.

"With all the buzz around the re-launch of Crimple, I can’t wait to get started and I am truly excited about the opportunity to meet customers and help make their dining experience unforgettable."

After months of renovations, thanks to a £4 million pound investment from owner Graham Watson and his wife Tori, Crimple now stands as one of the largest sites of its kind in the United Kingdom, representing the very best of Yorkshire.

A 20,000sq ft food hall, 150 seat restaurant and private event space now sit alongside the well established garden centre and gift hall, welcoming visitors from near and far.

Working closely with Robertshaw’s butchers and other local suppliers, the menus at Crimple’s Bar & Kitchen make the most of the fresh & seasonal produce available in their food hall and offer an eclectic mix of modern British dishes with broad appeal.

Graham Watson, owner of Crimple, said: ‘’We are incredibly excited to bring Tim aboard the Crimple team.

"We’re passionate about supporting local and can’t wait for Tim to weave his creativity and passion into our menus and more.

"With late night dining launching imminently and a big focus on private events in 2022, there’s lots to do but with Tim at the helm we know the food will triumph."