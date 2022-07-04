Harrogate youngsters dream of becoming a Ghostbuster comes true thanks to Make-A-Wish UK

After waiting over two years for his wish, George Hinkins, who was born with half a working heart, was granted his wish to ‘be a Ghostbuster’.

George was collected from his home by a full replica of the Ecto-1 car, courtesy of Film Car Hire, complete with sirens and flashing lights.

He was greeted by a full team of Ghostbusters from the East Midlands Ghostbuster Society, who gifted George his very own proton pack ahead of a full day of ‘busting Ghosts’.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Hinkins has had his dream of becoming a Ghostbuster come true thanks to Make-A-Wish UK

Prior to the wish, George’s Dad Matthew Hinkins, said: ‘Ghostbusters has been a source of strength for George from a very young age.

"Watching them be brave in scary situations, getting through tough times – he equates that with his own experience.

"For him to be a Ghostbuster for a day will be a fantastic confidence boost for him and we can’t wait."

As the familiar soundtrack played, George was driven into the city centre accompanied by a special escort from West Yorkshire Police.

George Hinkins has had his dream of becoming a Ghostbuster come true thanks to Make-A-Wish UK

Celebrities including Keith Lemon, Leeds United Footballer Adam Forshaw, Celeste O’Connor, Ernie Hudson and Dan Akroyd all sent personalised videos wishing George luck for him to watch whilst en-route.

At Leeds Central Library, George was greeted by Councillor Robert W Gettings, Leeds Lord Mayor, who presented him with a specifical certificate thanking him for his ‘outstanding service in the elimination of supernatural and paranormal activity in our city of Leeds’.

A ‘guard of honour’ then accompanied George into the library, which had been kitted out by AtmosFX and Periwinkle Props, transforming the historic location into a haunted building straight out of one of the Ghostbusters films.

New Yorkshire Tea advert filmed in Harrogate stars legendary actor Sir Patrick Stewart

George Hinkins has had his dream of becoming a Ghostbuster come true thanks to Make-A-Wish UK

Eszter Ingleson, George’s Wish Granter, said: "To see George finally getting to live out his wish and be a Ghostbuster for the day, thanks to donations from the public, is a very special feeling.

"As today shows, the power of a wish really can light up the darkness for critically ill children and their families, creating lasting memories to treasure forever – no matter what the future holds."

After successfully ridding the library of ghosts, George went to visit his fellow Ghostbuster fans at Leeds Children’s Hospital where he receives treatment for Ebstein’s Anomaly – a congenital heart defect which means that only half of his heart functions properly.

George has already endured three open-heart surgeries in his short life, and future operations are sadly inevitable.

George Hinkins has had his dream of becoming a Ghostbuster come true thanks to Make-A-Wish UK

His family hope that his experience of becoming a Ghostbuster for the day will help him to ‘face his fears’ ahead of an uncertain future.

Eszter added: "Thousands of children like George around the United Kingdom are living with a critical condition which makes them eligible for a wish.

"By visiting www.make-a-wish.org.uk/george you can find out how to support children just like George wherever you live."

Jane Hinkins, George’s mother, said: "After everything he’s been through, seeing George live out his biggest wish is very emotional.

"We’re so grateful to Make-A-Wish, Leeds Libraries and everyone else who has got involved to help bring this day to life.

"To know that complete strangers have donated their money and their time to make this possible is overwhelming.

George Hinkins has had his dream of becoming a Ghostbuster come true thanks to Make-A-Wish UK

"We will never forget it - thank you."