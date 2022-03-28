Harrogate woman set to take to the skies in charity skydive to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support

Maiti and her work colleagues Louise Daly and Anthea Morshead will take will take to the skies as part of a tandem skydive next month in Bridlington, with the aim of raising thousands of pounds for people living with cancer.

The Macmillan ‘Jump of Their Lives’ Skydive, postponed for two years because of the Covid-10 pandemic, is one of many fundraising activities York Racecourse have planned across the year, including their flagship Macmillan Charity Raceday on Saturday, June 11 and the prestigious charity horse race the Macmillan ‘Ride of Their Lives’ 2022.

This partnership, which started over 50 years ago, has helped to raise over £9 million to support people living with cancer.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maiti Stirling is set to take part in a charity skydive to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support

Maiti, 26 from Harrogate, has worked as the Marketing and Sponsorship Executive at York Racecourse for three years, and is looking forward to the skydive and hopefully raising lots of money for a charity close to her heart.

She said: “I’m a secret adrenaline junkie having previously competed in a charity boxing bout.

"I like the fact that people are shocked when I tell them I’m doing a skydive for Macmillan, it’s not what they’d expect.

“I’m so excited for the skydive, it’s been postponed for two years and I can’t wait to soar over the beautiful Yorkshire countryside and East Coast.

Maiti Stirling, Louise Daly and Anthea Morshead will take will take to the skies as part of a tandem skydive next month to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support

“I’ve admired the Macmillan ‘Ride of Their Lives’ jockeys for many years and was inspired to do my own fundraising challenge.

"We all know people affected by cancer and my family are no different.

"My grandpa died of cancer, my mum and two aunties battled the disease and I know how vital Macmillan support can be at an awful time in people’s lives.

“My friends and family are very supportive, my mum isn’t too happy about the skydive, but she knows it’s for a good cause.”

Joining Maiti is Louise Daly, Commercial Manager and Anthea Morshead, Racing Manager and Raceday Clerk of the Course, as well as 13 other fearless sky divers who have collectively raised over £13,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

William Derby, Chief Executive at York Racecourse, said: “I have total admiration for our sky divers, we wish them the best of luck and hope they’ll enjoy every minute of this once in a lifetime opportunity.

“York Racecourse are incredibly proud of our long running partnership with Macmillan.

"Through tremendous support from individuals and organisations we raised a remarkable £300,000 in 2021.

“We are very much looking forward to raising vital money for people living with cancer with a fabulous year of fundraising ahead us, including Macmillan Charity Raceday on Saturday, June 11 which is the biggest charity race day in British racing and traditionally Macmillan’s biggest single fundraising event.”

As well as enjoying breath-taking views of Yorkshire, those taking part in Jump of Their Lives will also receive a VIP invitation from York Racecourse to join them and 25,000 racegoers at the Macmillan Charity Raceday’s 50th anniversary in June.

The Macmillan Charity Raceday is the oldest running charity raceday in the country and 2022 marks over 50 years of Macmillan and York Racecourse’s partnership, in which time over £9 million has been raised for people living with cancer.

The day of first-class racing will also include the amateur horse race Macmillan’s ‘Ride of Their Lives’, which will be the first race of the day on Saturday, June 11.