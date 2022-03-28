Free public access Wi-Fi roll-out in Harrogate marks the end of successful project

North Yorkshire County Council and Harrogate Borough Council, in partnership with NYnet, has delivered the Free Wi-Fi scheme across the district.

Free public access Wi-Fi offers opportunities for people with limited or no broadband to access vital local council, government and health services and take part in the digital economy.

The scheme has been rolled out in 20 market towns across the county in a bid to support recovery and growth for communities and businesses.

Free public access Wi-Fi has been rolled out in Harrogate, becoming the 20th town from across North Yorkshire to benefit from the scheme

Harrogate Borough Council has provided £300,000 to provide extra coverage across the district.

Robert Ling, Assistant Director for Technology and Change, said: “Harrogate is one of the largest, busiest towns in North Yorkshire which boasts thriving businesses, tourist attractions and stunning gardens.

"Our hope is that the free Wi-Fi service will prove popular, as it is certain to boost the town’s digital infrastructure.

“We are proud to have successfully delivered the Wi-Fi scheme across 20 towns and thank all those who have had a hand in the roll-out.

"We have already seen high usage across these towns and we are sure the benefits will be felt for years to come.”

Matt Roberts, Harrogate Borough Council’s Economy and Transport Officer, said: “By providing free public spaces Wi-Fi it allows people of all ages to keep connected, look up local businesses and discover all that the Harrogate district has to offer.

"It also supports our economic growth strategy which aims to make the Harrogate district the best place to live, work and visit.

“This has already been rolled out in Knaresborough and Ripon and we’re equally excited to support this scheme in Harrogate town centre.”

A £3.6m investment was awarded by the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership as part of its allocation from the government’s Getting Building Fund.

David Dickson, Chair of the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership Infrastructure and Joint Assets Board, said: “This whole programme of work to improve digital infrastructure in North Yorkshire is really important for the region.