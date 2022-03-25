Charity football match to be held in memory of Harrogate man who died from rare cancer
A charity football match is set to take place in memory of a 23-year-old man from Harrogate who sadly lost his life to a rare cancer.
Jack Newton was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer just before Christmas and sadly passed away on January 9, just shortly after his first round of chemotherapy.
Jack’s friends are set to host a charity fundraising match at Harrogate Railway’s Station View Stadium on Sunday, April 10 to raise money in his name for Teenage Cancer Trust.
Teenage Cancer Trust offers unique care and support, designed for and with young people and fund specialised nurses, youth workers and hospital units in the NHS, so young people have dedicated staff and facilities to support them throughout treatment.
The group have already collectively raised over £5,000 for the charity since Jack’s death, but they are keen to raise even more.
Bailey Parkyn, one of the organisers of the event, met Jack at 12-years-old when they played football together.
He said: "We have decided to host this event to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust and the ICU ward that Jack was on.
“We want to celebrate Jack’s life in the best way possible and make his family smile.
"We have never had to host something like this before and we are hoping that local businesses will be eager to get involved.
"We have managed to get everything together ready for the big day including all the printed kits for both teams, food and drink, first aid, referees and linesman and also over 40 raffle prizes.
Around 300 visitors are expected to attend the match on Sunday, April 10 at Harrogate Railway’s Station View Stadium.
Spectators are encouraged to contribute on the gate with all proceeds going to the Teenage Cancer Trust.
For more information about the event, visit the dedicated Facebook group at https://bit.ly/3qC1K5I or search #MarchingOnForJack
If you or your business would like to support the event by either donating money or raffle prizes, you can get in contact with Bailey by emailing [email protected] or calling 07850574359.