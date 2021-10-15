Harrogate Town amongst many clubs across Yorkshire to support 'Restart a Heart Day'

Players from Harrogate Town are among those who star in a video which provides simple instructions about how to perform hands-only CPR

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has recruited the support of the country's top 10 football league clubs to help promote the importance of the technique that played a vital role in saving Christian Eriksen when he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during the Euro 2020 tournament.

Players from Harrogate Town, Leeds United, Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers, Barnsley FC, Huddersfield Town and Bradford City, as well as Leeds Rhinos, star in a video which provides simple instructions on how to perform hands-only CPR.

Paramedics and volunteers will also be on hand to provide CPR training to fans before league matches throughout October in the hope that 29-year-old Erikson's resuscitation has been the wake-up call that many need to learn the skill.

Jason Carlyon, Community Engagement Manager with Yorkshire Ambulance Service, said: "We're thrilled that all the big football league clubs across Yorkshire are supporting our campaign this year which will enable us to reach hundreds and thousands of people with our messages about the importance of CPR, create more life-savers to ultimately improve cardiac arrest survival rates.

"So many of us saw how the quick reaction of witnesses undoubtedly saved Christian Erikson's life, as was the case with fellow footballing professionals Fabrice Muamba, Glen Hoddle and David Ginola.

"But not everyone is as fortunate.

"In the UK, less than 10% of people who suffer a cardiac arrest outside hospital survive, partly because they don't receive early CPR and defibrillation but together we can change that statistic.

"Anyone can learn CPR and anyone can use it to save a life.

"If someone collapses and isn't breathing, call 999 and start chest compressions straight away to ensure that blood keeps pumping around the patients body.

"Without that early intervention, it comes more difficult for our paramedics to achieve a good outcome."

The sporting partnership comes as Yorkshire Ambulance Service prepares to visit 98 secondary schools to teach around 30,000 students how to perform CPR on Friday 15th October to mark 'Restart a Heart Day', including 28 schools across North Yorkshire.

Over the last eight years on Restart a Heart Day, Yorkshire Ambulance Service has provided free CPR training to more than 151,000 youngsters at 82% of the secondary schools across Yorkshire.

Ambulance staff and volunteers will be on hand to teach CPR at football grounds throughout October, players and mascots will be wearing Restart a Heart campaign t-shirts, CPR videos will be played on the big screens and there will be information in match-day programmes.