New food hall and restaurant set to open in Harrogate following £4 million revamp

Crimple has undergone refurbishment and is set to open to the public next month

With a personal investment of £4 million, Graham Watson, who has owned Crimple since 2013, has created a 20,000 square foot food hall incorporating a 160 seat restaurant and outdoor event spaces available for weddings, parties and corporate events, with sustainability high on the agenda.

Crimple Food Hall will feature over 50 specialist producers, offering a huge 12 metre long butchers; a juice bar; bakery; patisserie; deli and cheese counter; fresh fruit and vegetables; milk float; food to go; in-store produced ready meals, pizza and fresh fish; horticulture shop; and a grain store.

The striking design of the building references agricultural buildings through a series of interconnected barn-like forms, defined by the Crimple Valley location.

The family owned business also made sure the timber clad building had a highly sustainable agenda.

Taylors of Harrogate honoured with UN Global Climate Action Award

Graham said: "All the refrigeration equipment has been designed to maximise efficiency and has been fitted with a heat recovery system which produces 1275 litres of hot water per hour and this water provides all the hot water for the whole site.

"In addition, the engineering plant has been designed to balance the refrigeration requirements across the system results in further energy savings."

The distinctive saw-tooth roof form allows for natural ventilation and also hosts PV panels to feedback power to the grid.

In addition, the actuated windows keep the temperature constant without wasting electricity on heating and cooling.

Graham added: "Even the shopping bags are edible, although you may prefer to compost them as they are made from potatoes."

Set to open in November, the new Crimple Food Hall and restaurant will create over 60 jobs across the region.

The restaurant and garden centre will be open 8am to 5pm, and bar until 7pm, with the restaurant and bar to offer late night dining in 2022.

The food hall will open 8am to 7pm and on Sundays, all areas will be open 10am to 4pm.